Hòa Minzy excited as PM praises her song 'Bắc Bling,'

HÀ NỘI — During a dialogue with 300 outstanding young Vietnamese, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính praised singer Hòa Minzy’s music video Bắc Bling.

The event, held at the Government Office on March 24, marked the 94th anniversary of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union’s founding (March 26, 1931 – March 26, 2025).

Renowned artists such as Hòa Minzy, Đức Phúc, and Erik attended, contributing to the vibrant atmosphere. Their presence highlighted the creativity of the younger generation in bridging traditional and contemporary culture.

The Prime Minister recognised Bắc Bling as a remarkable work that inspires innovation, while preserving national cultural identity.

Following the event, Hòa Minzy excitedly shared a photo of herself shaking hands with the Prime Minister, expressing her pride in being acknowledged.

“Today, I was among 300 young people who met with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính. He mentioned me, praised my song and MV Bắc Bling, and even asked, ‘How many million views now?’” she wrote on her Facebook account.

Fans quickly flooded her post with congratulatory messages.

“Such a proud moment for Hòa Minzy,” one wrote, while another praised the MV for capturing the essence of Bắc Ninh’s countryside: “So clever! Congratulations, you truly deserve it!”

Bắc Bling is the biggest music project in Hòa Minzy's career to date, showcasing her deep love for her hometown – the northern province of Bắc Ninh. The music video blends traditional and modern music in a unique way and features special appearances by artists Xuân Hinh and Tuấn Cry.

It was filmed at famous locations in Bắc Ninh, such as the Dâu Pagoda, the Đô and Bà Chúa Kho Temples, the Phù Lãng pottery village, along with many other historical sites and scenic landscapes.

Hòa Minzy, 30, whose real name is Nguyễn Thị Hòa, was the winner of the reality show Học Viện Ngôi Sao (Star Academy) in 2014. She is known for hits such as Rời Bỏ (Leaving), Không Thể Cùng Nhau Suốt Kiếp (Cannot Be Together for a Lifetime), Nếu Mai Này Xa Nhau (If We Are Apart Tomorrow) and Thị Mầu. — VNS