Music album honours the Mother of Quảng Nam

QUẢNG NAM – The Quảng Nam-born vocalist Lý Anh Nguyên, 27, has introduced her first album – The Mothers of Quảng Nam – to honour and show gratitude to all mothers of the province during wars and peacetime.

Nguyên said it took more than a year to produce the album, working hard with the production team to complete the collection of nine selected songs in time for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the provincial Reunification Day (March 24).

She said the collection features a harmonious music piece, mixing typical folk tunes of Quảng Nam and more contemporary music.

“I hope that music lovers could feel the love of the mothers and their contributions to the country during the wars and in times of peace. It’s also my way of showing respect, honouring the mothers of Quảng Nam-Đà Nẵng and the others in nationwide for their ‘silent’ sacrifice in line with the country’s prosperous growth,” Nguyên said.

She also added that her research into local folk music will be the foundation of her next album, which will cover the same topic.

The album has been given support and assistance from the Đà Nẵng-based Talents Centre, and the director Ngô Hòa.

Nguyên was named in the list of the top-16 singers of the Sao Mai (Morning Star) national singing contest in 2019.

Quảng Nam, former known as Quảng Nam-Đà Nẵng, is home 15,360 heroic mothers and 65,482 martyrs, with 294 of those mothers still alive, according to a report from the province authorities.

One of those who made sacrifices was Mother Nguyễn Thị Thứ (1904-2010), of Điện Bàn Town, who had nine children, one son-in-law and two grand-children. She became the model for the 18.5m-high sandstone monument honouring heroic Vietnamese mothers built in Tam Kỳ City, the capital of Quảng Nam.

Inside the sculpture the names of nearly 50,000 heroic mothers are listed, along with stories about their lives and the contributions they made to the country.