Rapper Pháo’s Sự Nghiệp Chướng tops YouTube, dethroning Hòa Minzy’s Bắc Bling

HÀ NỘI — Pháo’s latest rap hit Sự Nghiệp Chướng (Troublesome Career) has taken social media by storm, overtaking Hòa Minzy’s Bắc Bling on YouTube.

Last week, rapper Pháo released a diss track titled Sự Nghiệp Chướng, which quickly garnered significant attention on social media, sparking discussions and widespread sharing.

Within just 15 hours of its release, Sự Nghiệp Chướng amassed over two million views and climbed to the second spot on YouTube’s trending music video chart. By the afternoon of March 24, after just three days, the track officially surpassed Hòa Minzy’s Bắc Bling, securing the top position and ending Bắc Bling’s nearly month-long reign. As of now, the song has accumulated nearly 11 million views.

Unlike conventional diss tracks, Sự Nghiệp Chướng does not adopt an aggressive or harsh lyrical approach. Instead, Pháo delivers her criticism in a witty yet sharp style. Speculation has been circulating that the song alludes to the much-talked-about relationship between streamer ViruSs and Pháo, further fuelling public curiosity.

Beyond its lyrics, Sự Nghiệp Chướng is also praised for its catchy melody and humorous punchlines. Many listeners said that they initially clicked on the track out of curiosity, but ended up captivated by its rhythm and wordplay.

Pháo – a rising star of Vietnamese rap

Born Nguyễn Diệu Huyền in 2003 in Tuyên Quang Province, rapper Pháo Northside is among the standout Gen Z artists in Việt Nam’s entertainment industry. She first ventured into rap in 2018, but only gained mainstream recognition after becoming the runner-up of King of Rap.

With her distinctive voice and striking lyrical style, Pháo has carved out a niche in the music scene, producing several well-received tracks, including Kìa Bóng Dáng Ai (There Goes Someone’s Silhouette), Một Ngày Chẳng Nắng (A Sunless Day), Trúc Xinh (Lovely Bamboo), and Sợ Quá Cơ (Too Scary). Notably, her viral hit Hai Phút Hơn (Two Minutes Plus) became a global sensation, amassing over 332 million views on YouTube. The song’s success extended beyond Việt Nam, with an internationally successful remix gaining traction across various social media platforms.

In 2024, Pháo continues to capture public interest by participating in reality TV shows like Sao Nhập Ngũ (Stars in the Military) and 2 Ngày 1 Đêm (2 Days 1 Night). Additionally, rumours have been circulating about her potential appearance in the upcoming programme Em Xinh Say Hi (Hey, Pretty Girl).

In 2021, Pháo was nominated for the 'New Artist of the Year' category at the Cống Hiến Music Awards organised by Thể Thao & Văn Hóa Newspaper (under the Vietnam News Agency). This year, she has been nominated for Female Singer of the Year category.

Personal life and career reflections

Pháo was previously in a relationship with rapper Tez, but the couple parted ways in 2023 while staying friends. Recently, she has received widespread praise for her enhanced appearance following a highly publicised nose surgery. Reflecting on her six-year long music career, Pháo considers herself fortunate, with only minor setbacks that have served as motivation to push forward with her passion.

The rapper acknowledges that while her bold stage persona is a necessary element of her artistry, she remains a gentle individual at heart. She expresses gratitude for the support of her colleagues and fans, emphasising that rap has become more than just a profession — it is a lifelong companion.

"Rap came to me like a friend. We’ve shared emotions, confided in each other, and expressed our thoughts. Rap has given me many opportunities to connect with my audience and those who love my music. At this point, rap is no longer just a job — it feels more like a lifelong companion," Pháo said. — VNS