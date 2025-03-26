Musical about Trường Sa islands wins Gold Award

BÌNH ĐỊNH – A musical film about Trường Sa (the Spratly Islands) has won the Golden Award of the 42nd National Television Festival.

The film, entitled Trường Sa – Bến Bờ Trong Nhau (Spratly Islands – A Shore Within Each Other) is artist Khánh Hòa’s brainchild and took 14 years to nurture and produce. The film was made on the the 60th anniversary of the first victory of the Vietnam People's Navy in the American war in Việt Nam and the 80th anniversary of the birth of Vietnam People's Army.

After the win at the latest National Television Festival held in the central province of Bình Định on March 19-22, the artist was overcome with emotion and gratitude.

“This is the brainchild that I have nurtured in my heart for 12 long years, and it took two years to film it. It is a project that me and my crew have put all our heart, energy and minds into.

"Ever since its release, I’m proud that the movie has spread the love for motherland’s sea and island to many Vietnamese, especially the young generation," she said. “I would like to express my gratitude to the production crew, all the departments, groups and individuals who supported us in the making of Trường Sa – A Shore Within Each Other”.

One of the directors of the film Phú Trần said: “The moment Trường Sa - Shores Within Each Other was announced in the Gold Award category at the 42nd National Television Festival was truly a sacred and memorable moment. This is not only my personal joy and pride but also the culmination of the dedication and relentless effort of the entire production crew."

In the film, Hòa took on the role lead singer and actress. She was also in charge of writing of the script with musician Lê Tâm. The female singer spent months drifting at sea, enduring the glaring sun and harsh wind, experiencing the hardships of a marine soldier.

The musical film is about the love and pride of soldiers when assigned to protect the Motherland's territory, along with a touching story about the sacrifices of the military and their loved ones.

It features eight well-known songs about Trường Sa with fresh arrangements, each one reflecting the emotions and perspectives of naval soldiers and their families at different points in time.

The film is a product of the Arts department of Vietnam National Television station, with support from the Việt Nam People's Navy, who provided aircraft and ships, as well as about 1,000 soldiers from many units who helped the film crew complete their mission.

The movie was filmed across several locations including Cam Ranh Peninsula, Naval Region 4 and in the Spratly Islands themselves. The crew had to work tirelessly for up to 20 hours per day with a packed filming schedule, under the hot weather of the central region. — VNS