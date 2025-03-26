Việt Nam Culture Day held in Tyumen, Russia

MOSCOW – The Vietnamese Consulate General in Ekaterinburg city, in collaboration with the Tyumen oblast administration, organised the Việt Nam Culture Day in Tyumen city on March 24.

The event drew over 300 guests, including local government representatives, heads of various departments, Vietnamese students studying in Tyumen, and local residents.

In her speech, Consul General Nguyễn Mai Hương said that the Việt Nam Culture Day in Tyumen was one of the activities marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Russia.

It aimed to showcase the unique aspects of Việt Nam's rich cultural heritage to the people of Tyumen and Russia.

She expressed her gratitude to the Tyumen oblast administration for its support in organising the event and acknowledged the important contributions made by the local Vietnamese student community in ensuring its success.

As part of the event, participants enjoyed a photo exhibition displaying Việt Nam’s landscapes and people, participate in an art exchange programme performed by the Vietnamese Students' Association in Tyumen along with Russian students, and engage in various activities with strong Vietnamese imprints such as making Đông Hồ paintings and múa sạp (folk dance).

Andrei Vadimovich, Deputy Governor of Tyumen oblast, praised the Việt Nam Culture Day as a meaningful event and a valuable opportunity for local people to learn more about Việt Nam’s culture and people, contributing to fostering bilateral cooperation and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Vadimovich also noted that with Russia’s current "Look East" policy, the younger generation would serve as a bridge, helping to further strengthen the long-standing friendship between the two nations. He expressed the Tyumen oblast’s desire to deepen its cooperation with Việt Nam, particularly in the fields of education, economy, and trade.

Tyumen, the oldest city in Siberia, is located more than 2,000km east of Moscow. It holds a strategic position in transport, lying on the Trans-Siberian Railway, the northern railway route, and several key federal highways. — VNA/VNS