Historic attractions drive HCM City’s tourism

HCM CITY — Historical sites in HCM City are playing a significant role in boosting the tourism sector.

Among the most popular attractions are the Củ Chi guerrilla warfare tunnels which was recognised as a National Special Heritage Site in 2015. The tunnel system, used for several military campaigns during the war with America, is being proposed for UNESCO recognition as a World Heritage Site.

Another iconic destination is the Independence Palace, now known as the Reunification Conference Hall. This site witnessed a pivotal moment in Vietnamese history when soldiers of the Vietnamese military entered and raised the flag on its roof – the headquarters of the former Sài Gòn administration – signifying liberation of the South and the reunification of the country. The palace, an architectural masterpiece and a symbol of peace and national unity, was designated a National Special Heritage Site in 2009.

The historical relic of the Sác Forest – Cần Giờ resistance base is another remarkable site. The base has been meticulously reconstructed to depict nearly all the living and combat scenarios experienced by Southern soldiers and civilians, including the guard house, reception house, bunker, hall, logistics house, medical facility, military quarters and cipher house.

Designated as a National Historical Site in 2004, it stands as a powerful testament to Việt Nam’s enduring resilience and history.

Each month, these historical sites attract tens of thousands of visitors, both local and international, who are eager to explore their rich cultural and historical significance.

According to the HCM City Department of Tourism, historical tourism generates approximately 41 per cent of the tourism sector’s GDP. Around 56 per cent of international tourists express interest in cultural tourism, while 28 per cent of domestic tourists are also drawn to this aspect.

Experts stress the importance of further developing historical tourism. Dr Lê Hồng Phước of the University of Social Sciences and Humanities in HCM City emphasises that improving tourism experiences at these sites can enhance visitor satisfaction and support the sustainable growth of the city’s tourism industry.

However, challenges remain. Despite seminars and discussions on the topic, there is still a lack of in-depth research into the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and challenges of historical tourism.

Key sites like the Củ Chi Tunnels, the Reunification Conference Hall, the historical site of the Sác Forest – Cần Giờ resistance base, the HCM City Museum of History, and Chí Hòa Prison have yet to receive comprehensive analysis and strategic planning for sustainable development.

“Historical sites are not only cultural treasures but also vital tools for developing cultural tourism. They offer visitors profound insights into a region’s history and culture, driving economic growth through tourism while preserving cultural values,” said director Lê Quý Dương, who staged several large-scale music and art shows honouring the city’s history.

Currently, HCM City boasts 188 recognised historical sites, including two special national heritage sites, 58 national heritage sites, and 128 city-level heritage sites.

Despite their significance, Associate Professor Dr Trần Yến Chi of the HCM City University of Theatre and Cinema warns that rapid urbanisation poses a threat to their preservation. She advocates for immediate action, including restoration, maintenance, and the creation of tours cantered around historical sites to ensure their longevity. — VNS