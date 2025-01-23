Celebrating Tết on Trường Sa Islands: soldiers find unity far from home

KHÁNH HÒA — As Tết (the Lunar New Year) approaches, soldiers stationed on Việt Nam’s Trường Sa (Spratly) Islands are busy with festive preparations to welcome the new year far from home.

In a tropical breeze, they wrap chưng cakes, set up traditional bamboo poles and decorate every corner of the islands. A young soldier, just 20, shared his feelings as he carefully folded the green leaves around each chưng cake.

"This is my first Tết away from home," he said. "At first, I felt homesick, missing my parents and our family’s year-end meal. But seeing my comrades coming together to prepare for the celebrations makes it easier. We remind ourselves that ensuring the peace of this island is how we bring a safe and joyful spring back to the homeland."

The festive spirit is evident across the islands. The soldiers adorn their surroundings with vibrant decorations made by hand out of recycled daily items and natural materials like seashells. The result is a colourful transformation that brings the warmth of Tết to the distant outpost.

When the feast is laid out, soldiers gather to share stories from the past year and life on the islands. The table is laden with dishes they’ve prepared, including grilled fish, dried shrimp and seaweed, alongside specialties from the mainland, such as sausage and spring rolls.

"Here, our comrades are family," said another soldier. "Every new year we celebrate here strengthens our pride in safeguarding the Spratlys."

Hồ Văn Tráng, also 20, is welcoming his first Tết away from his hometown as well. "I miss my mom’s cooking and the warm gatherings at home," he admitted. "But my comrades are like a second family. Preparing for Tết together feels so close-knit. On New Year’s Eve, while we take turns standing guard, seeing the national flag wave in the midnight breeze fills me with pride and warmth."

Local fisherman Nguyễn Văn Hải, who has spent over 30 years sailing the Spratly waters, continues his routine even during the days leading up to Tết. "With the presence of navy soldiers, we feel safer at sea," Hải said. "For us, the Spratlys are not just a safe haven but our home."

Families who have chosen to live here year-round also form part of the community. Spratly resident Trần Thị Thu Huyền spoke about her life on the islands.

"There’s no supermarket here. We have to make and store everything ourselves. But we’re used to it. For Tết, children love receiving gifts from the mainland, while we adults simply wish for good health to keep holding on to our home."

For the children born and raised on the islands, life is simple yet joyful. Minh Thư, Huyền’s young daughter, said: "I love Tết! I hope we can continue celebrating it here with my parents every year."

Teachers and healthcare workers also play a pivotal role in maintaining the spirit of the islands.

Bùi Tiến Anh, who has taught on Song Tử Tây Island for two years, shared: "During Tết, we organise cultural performances and traditional games to bring the holiday spirit alive, even far from the mainland."

Nguyễn Thành Huy, who works at the local clinic, expressed pride in his role. "Our work here is challenging, but knowing we contribute to the health and well-being of soldiers and civilians makes it worthwhile. This Tết, we plan to prepare chưng cakes together and host a small celebration for the island."

Recently, a supply ship carrying hundreds of gifts from the mainland arrived at the islands. Unpacking the parcels revealed cherished items such as preserved fruits, green rice cakes, sausages, and flowering peach branches, lovingly sent to ensure the islanders feel the festive warmth of home.

In the evening, a vibrant cultural programme took centre stage. Soldiers, islanders and artists visiting from the mainland gathered together to sing patriotic songs like The Fatherland Seen from the Sea and Close to the Spratlys.

"When we sing these songs, it feels like the mainland is right here with us," a young soldier said, his voice filled with emotion.

The celebration concluded with a heartfelt rendition of 'The Spratlys Anthem.' Under the starlit sky, voices rose in unison, echoing across the sea, embodying resilience, pride and hope for a peaceful and prosperous new year. — VNS