Young people choose to celebrate festive season in frugal and simple ways

HÀ NỘI — Tết (Lunar New Year) is always a special occasion to gather, have fun and enjoy the best things in life. However, if not carefully planned, spending at Tết can become a burden for many people.

Rather than making extravagant plans, many young people are deciding to celebrate the holiday season with a smaller budget and simple experiences to relax and recharge.

Phạm Mai Anh, a 26-year-old worker at a media company in Hà Nội's Hoàng Mai District, used to have difficulty controlling her spending.

In her first year at work, she spent a lot on buying new clothes for Tết, giving lucky money to relatives and attending parties. After Tết, she realised that the money she had saved for the whole year had almost completely "evaporated".

"I used to think that Tết was an occasion to spend without thinking much, because it only happens once a year. But looking back, I realised that I bought things that were not really necessary, and even wasted money on unnecessary parties," she told Quân Đội Nhân Dân (The People’s Army) newspaper.

After learning her lesson, she started to make a specific spending plan before Tết. She noted down necessary expenses like gifts for her family, lucky money and travel, and also searched for promotions to save more.

Nguyễn Hoàng, a 28-year-old electronics engineer in HCM City, has a different approach to saving money for the festive season.

As someone who often has to travel far for work, he used to spend a lot of money on travel and Tết gifts for friends.

"This year, I decided to change my habits. Instead of buying expensive gifts, I make my own cakes and candies or choose small but meaningful gifts. This not only helps me save money but also makes a better impression on the recipient," he said.

He said he already booked bus tickets to return home early to avoid high ticket prices.

Instead of gathering at fancy restaurants, Hoàng and his friends held a year-end party at home, with each person contributing a dish.

"We saved money and enjoyed a warmer atmosphere," he said.

Hoàng Lan Phương, 22, a student in her senior year at Đà Nẵng University, has turned saving for the New Year into an interesting game.

Phương has a hobby of making handmade items, so every Tết season, she makes gifts like cards, key chains or cloth bags for her relatives.

"Each gift I make has its own meaning and makes the recipient happy. I don't need to spend too much money but still feel satisfied,” she said.

She has participated in New Year fairs opened by students to shop for cheap items and exchange old items with others.

"I realised that spending a lot of money does not mean having a complete Tết. The important thing is knowing how to make the most of what is available," she said.

Healing getaway

Ý Như, an officer in HCM City, said this holiday, she and her friends plan to organise camping, grilling meat and stream bathing near their house in Gia Lai Province. They decided not to stay home, but to get away.

“The hustle and bustle of life always makes me feel suffocated and exhausted," she said.

"Sometimes I need a quiet moment to recharge. Tết is the time for me to do what I like. Aside from enjoying the peaceful atmosphere, this is also an opportunity for me to get away from technology, connect with friends and exercise."

Thành Đạt, a stockbroker in HCM City, said that in the previous years, he visited relatives with his family. “However, I was asked a lot of difficult questions concerning marriage and income. I was uncomfortable and exhausted. I decided to stay home and enjoy Tết by myself this year rather than going to see my relatives,” he said.

Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Vui, a lecturer at the Việt Nam National University-Ho Chi Minh City University of Social Sciences and Humanities' Faculty of Psychology, said many young people choose to celebrate the New Year in a simple and frugal way.

She said it is understandable that young people are focusing on enhancing their inner experiences and choosing to celebrate Tết in a simple way to relax and restore energy after a turbulent year.

“For adults, Tết is a chance to come together after a whole year. Most adults will expect young people to engage fully in the reunion. However, if young people show no interest, it will make grandparents and parents disappointed and can cause conflicts in the family,” she said.

Dr Lưu Tuấn Anh, a cultural expert, told HCM City’s Laws newspaper that Tết is a big national holiday, and everyone will have different ways to enjoy this meaningful time.

"The choice for many young people of celebrating Tết with simple, uncomplicated experiences is worth learning. Complexity sometimes holds back the development of society. Simplicity often brings happiness and peace of mind, so why don't we support it?”

"A simple Tết experience also helps us maintain a frugal lifestyle, especially in times of economic hardship. Reading books at home, cooking with family or camping with friends is an opportunity to connect and gather with loved ones, while also equipping us with a lot of useful knowledge," he said.

Tuấn Anh added that how young people celebrate Tết, whether simple or complex, should be respected if they do not go against the nation's customs and traditions, and do not negatively affect the community. VNS