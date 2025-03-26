World-renowned Chef Olivier Elzer brings French-Mediterranean vision to JW Marriott Phu Quoc’s Pink Pearl

KIÊN GIANG — JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, in Phú Quốc Island off the Mekong Delta province of Kiên Giang, has introduced an exciting new chapter in its culinary journey with the arrival of the world-renowned culinary maestro Olivier Elzer at its signature beachfront restaurant, Pink Pearl.

With 30 years of experience and 29 Michelin stars to his name, Chef Olivier brings a sophisticated yet approachable French-Mediterranean concept inspired by his early days on the French Riviera.

The new menu, created under Chef Olivier’s vision, celebrates timeless French coastal cuisine with innovative touches and local Vietnamese ingredients.

Highlights include charcoal-grilled bonito with endive salad and vierge sauce, and the classic Provençal-style Bohémienne with eggplant, tomato and parmesan.

Pink Pearl’s new culinary experience also features elegant social sharing plates and a popular Sunday brunch, enhanced by a curated wine list from Master Sommelier Bertrand Lutaud.

Set in a glamorous pink mansion with only 36 seats and exclusive private dining rooms, Pink Pearl offers guests an immersive dining experience reminiscent of the Gatsby era.

The restaurant is reimagined as the resort’s “Department of French Cuisine,” combining fine dining with the charm of a mythical French university setting.

Chef Olivier, known for his “East meets West” culinary philosophy and entrepreneurial ventures, said he brings the brilliant tastes of the seasons to life through fresh ingredients and traditional recipes, while also honouring classic French techniques.

“This approach allows me to craft dishes that are both innovative and reflective of the rich heritage of the Mediterranean,” he said.

John Woolley, the resort’s general manager, said the ‘Department of French Cuisine’ is now open, providing guests with truly exceptional dining experiences.

“Chef Olivier’s talent, creativity and passion are truly inspiring, and his desire to innovate while respecting culinary traditions perfectly aligns with our resort’s sophisticated yet playful concept,” he said.

Pink Pearl is just one of the innovative culinary venues at JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, which include Tempus Fugit and Red Rum restaurants.

The resort continues to position itself as a premier destination for luxury and gastronomic excellence in Viet Nam.

