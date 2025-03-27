Unique dish collection introduced in Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẲNG – The first ever uniquely Vietnamese food restaurant offering exceptional culinary experiences for international visitors as served in homes across the land, as been launched at Furama Villas Đà Nẵng, featuring nearly 300 typical dishes selected by top chefs and gastronomers.

The establishment said that its 'mother-cooked cuisine collection' is sourced from thousands of rural home-made dishes, offering traditional cultural specialties from north, central and south regions of Việt Nam.

The Danaksara Restaurant's owner said the introduction of Vietnamese-original foods will create not just a culinary experience, but is also an emotional feast, replicating the mothers’ love reserved for their children through family’s meals.

The restaurant will be only using sustainable ingredients, with chefs collecting only organic and non-chemical farm produce from qualified safe farms at specially selected localities.

A local chef said gastronomers and tourists will enjoy home-cooked meals like those made by mothers in a traditional Vietnamese family, with ingredients selected from paddy-fields, upstream, jungles or rivers.

Various authentic flavours of central Việt Nam such as jellyfish salad with fig, crispy shrimp and pork spring rolls, sweet and sour snakehead fish soup, traditional braised fish in a clay pot, Mỳ Quảng (Quảng Nam flat rice noodles), Bún Bò Huế (Huế-style beef noodle soup) and Đà Nẵng fish cake noodle soup, are included in the regular menu.

The five-star Furama Resort also already released a 120-page cookbook, A Journey Through Việt Nam's Cuisine, in Vietnamese and English, featuring recipes from the resort's culinary library.

The restaurant has been using produce supplied by a farmers’ association of Tr’hy commune – a Cơ Tu ethnic community in Quảng Nam Province – which has itself been building sustainable community-based tourism.

The resort’s restaurant has included the 500-year traditional chemical-free fish sauce of Nam Ô village in Đà Nẵng in the list of cooking ingredients.