Concert features award-winning pianist at Hồ Gươm Opera House

HÀ NỘI — A concert offering the audience a rich and dynamic listening experience will feature award-wining pianist Lương Khánh Nhi at Hồ Gươm Opera House on March 29

At the concert From Struggle to Triumph, Nhi will perform Sergei Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No3, a dazzling masterpiece filled with fiery virtuosity, lyrical beauty and rhythmic drive.

"It is an honour for me performing with Sun Symphony Orchestra," Nhi said. "The concerto is my favourite one which I have performed many times.

"Hopefully, audience will enjoy the contrast in the piece between sometimes exuberant energy and sometimes emotional depths."

Nhi is the first Vietnamese contestant to reach and win third prize and the Lady Roslyn Lyons bronze medal at the Leeds International Piano Competition 2024.

The competition is ranked fifth among the top ten most prestigious international piano competitions in the world. It has launched the careers of some of the greatest pianists over the past 60 years.

Nhi's recent award is the greatest achievement by Vietnamese contestants in over 40 years, following Đặng Thái Sơn's first-place win at the Chopin International Piano Competition in 1980.

The repertoire also includes Trần Mạnh Hùng’s poem symphony Điện Biên Phủ, a powerful and evocative work that captures the heroism and spirit of one of Việt Nam’s most defining historical moments.

Concluding the evening is Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony No9, a work that surprises with its wit and energy, defying expectations with its playful yet deeply expressive character.

Under the baton of conductor Olivier Ochanine, Hùng's Điện Biên Phủ captures the tension, struggle and ultimate triumph of the Vietnamese forces.

His use of traditional Vietnamese motifs gives the piece an authentic national character, blending seamlessly with the grandeur of the full symphony orchestra.

By incorporating elements of folk music, pentatonic scales and rhythmic patterns reminiscent of Vietnamese drumming, he crafts a narrative that is both deeply personal and universally powerful.

Điện Biên Phủ stands not only as a musical tribute to an important chapter in Vietnamese history but also as a testament to the enduring spirit of the people. This performance pays homage to that legacy, offering an emotional and thought-provoking journey through sound.

The piece was performed at the 16th International Festival de Musica nas Montanhas in Poços de Caldas, Brazil.

As one of the most talented and unique composers of Vietnamese contemporary music, Hùng has been known for successive works awarded by the Việt Nam Musicians Association.

He also devotes much of his love to traditional Vietnamese music and blends it with the contemporary spirit, bringing a modern, yet indescribable, element of traditional music.

For ticket information call 0965 765 946 - 0913 489 858. — VNS