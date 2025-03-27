Quảng Ninh to host 170 events to boost tourism in 2025

QUẢNG NINH – The northern province of Quảng Ninh will hold 170 cultural and sporting events in 2025 to boost tourism, including 24 international, national, and provincial-level programmes and 146 local events.

In early 2025, around 50 events took place, with 13 others scheduled by late March, including three at the national or international level.

During the April 30 - May 1 holiday, Quảng Ninh will host major events, including Hạ Long Carnaval 2025, traditional festivals, national sports championships, and cultural fairs. Highlights include the "Legends of the Heritage Land" art programme and new Bái Tử Long Bay tours.

From March to June, the Art For Climate Festival Hạ Long 2025 will feature exhibitions, auctions, fashion and music shows, and a global culinary exchange, with the "Art for Climate Marathon" set for October.

A surge in tourist arrivals is expected in May and June, particularly in coastal areas like Hạ Long, Vân Đồn, Cô Tô, and Móng Cái. To meet demand, 55 events will highlight Quảng Ninh’s cultural and natural attractions.

The province is enhancing its tourism appeal through food festivals, beer and squid cake fairs, and cruise tourism expansion.

Authorities are also promoting community-based tourism and leveraging modern infrastructure to develop new offerings and boost competitiveness.

In 2025, Quảng Ninh aims to attract 20 million visitors, including 4.5 million international tourists, with total tourism revenue expected to exceed 55 trillion đồng (US$2.16 billion). — VNA/VNS