Book week in Hà Nội invites children to the wonderland of British tales

HÀ NỘI — UK Children's Picture Book Week: Explore, Dream, Create is taking place in Kim Đồng Publishing House, bringing readers and literature enthusiasts closer to works of renowned authors and illustrators from the UK.

The event is organised by The Initiative of Children’s Book Creative Content (ICBC) in collaboration with Kim Đồng Publishing House and supported by the British Council in Vietnam.

Vũ Thị Quỳnh Liên, Deputy Director of Kim Đồng Publishing House, said: “The UK Children's Picture Book Week brings a fresh and creative reading space, helping young children access famous picture book works. Through this, they not only explore but also develop a love for reading from an early age.”

The event offers a series of exciting activities such as art exhibitions, creative reading sessions, and themed discussions. All activities are free, providing a wonderful opportunity for children and book lovers to explore the imagination and the magical language in the works of renowned authors and illustrators from the UK.

This exploration journey is guided by the resource booklet Reading UK Children's Picture Books Together. This is a manual that provides reading guidance and designs creative activities based on representative children's picture book series by renowned UK authors and illustrators published in Việt Nam, including the series by author John Yeoman and illustrator Quentin Blake, the series by author Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler, and Mog the Cat series by author Judith Kerr.

The distinctive design in the exhibition space, the vibrant images and the inspiring stories will serve as an important bridge connecting children to the world of artistic literature, fostering excitement and guiding them into the knowledge-filled world of books.

According to the Director of the British Council in Việt Nam, James Shipton, the organisation has been promoting connections through education, art and the English language in Việt Nam, contributing to enhancing understanding between the two countries for over 80 years.

The impact of children's literature is to nurture a love for reading and lifelong learning. It is an investment in the future, continuing to inspire and educate generations to come, he noted.

UK Children's Picture Book Week: Explore, Dream, Create opens until tomorrow in Kim Đồng Publishing House located on 55 Quang Trung, Hà Nội. — VNS