Tourism Development Support Fund signs cooperation agreement with Grab Vietnam

HÀ NỘI — The Tourism Development Support Fund, which is under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, and Grab Vietnam officially signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote and develop Việt Nam’s tourism industry.

The agreement aims to enhance digital transformation in tourism, creating new drivers for economic and social development in the country.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, during his official visit.

This partnership will facilitate the promotion of Việt Nam’s tourism image to both domestic and international visitors while contributing to the digital transformation and sustainable development of the tourism sector.

As part of the collaboration, Grab will become a preferred transportation and e-commerce partner, offering seamless services such as ride-hailing, delivery, food ordering, cashless payments and logistics to enhance the overall travel experience for visitors to Việt Nam.

Director of the Tourism Development Support Fund, Hoàng Thị Kim Anh, said: “With our mission to effectively and sustainably promote and support the development of Việt Nam’s tourism industry, we hope that our collaboration with Grab will leverage the strengths of both parties, ultimately positioning tourism as a key economic driver for Việt Nam.”

The Managing Director of Grab Vietnam, Alejandro Osorio, said: “Tourism is a crucial contributor to Việt Nam’s GDP and is set to become a leading economic sector by 2030. Through this partnership, Grab is honoured to contribute to this goal by leveraging our technology, which has been a part of Vietnamese daily life for over a decade.

"We believe this collaboration will create significant momentum for Việt Nam’s tourism growth, helping to drive economic and social development.”

Over the next five years, both parties will focus on key initiatives, including utilising technology to accelerate digital transformation in tourism promotion, positioning Việt Nam as a top destination for international travellers, and boosting domestic tourism. They will also highlight Việt Nam's cultural heritage, traditions and cuisine.

Additionally, the Tourism Development Support Fund and Grab Vietnam plan to collaborate with travel agencies to develop International Travel Packages on the Grab app, enhancing visitor experiences.

They will also promote regional tourism by offering service bundles that encourage travellers to explore multiple provinces and cities within a single trip.

Furthermore, the partnership will strengthen tourism promotion through domestic and international media channels, improve public services for tourists and locals and invest in digitalising attractions via new features on the Grab platform. — VNS