Artists gather to celebrate prom, re-enacting the academic atmosphere of the 1990s

HÀ NỘI — Over 100 singers and bands, alumni from the 90s, will get together to perform in a prom that will take place at the Hà Nội University of Science, Việt Nam National University, located on 19 Lê Thánh Tông, Hoàn Kiếm District, Hà Nội.

The second alumni gala in Hà Nội will offer tickets for music enthusiasts who wish to travel back in time to the vibrant and explosive atmosphere at Hà Nội's universities in the past, via the performances of musician Quốc Trung and the band Phương Đông, musician Thanh Phương and the band The Time, the band Ngựa Hoang (Wild Horses), the ABBA Vietnam group, dance groups Big Toe, C.O, ZigZag and singers Thanh Lam, Thanh Tâm, Thùy Dung, among others.

The 1990s was a period when international music penetrated and exploded in the cultural and entertainment life of Vietnamese youth, creating an endless wave of passion for The Beatles, Queen, ABBA, Smokie, Bee Gees, Boney M, Pink Floyd, Dire Straits, Deep Purple, Metallica and more.

Along with music, lifestyle and fashion styles, the famous singers and bands of that time became cultural icons, bringing many positive influences, inspiring Vietnamese students with great enthusiasm and a deep love for music and life.

During this period, student proms were regularly held at the campuses of major universities in Hà Nội, attracting the participation of tens of thousands of students and becoming the most popular cultural, artistic and entertainment activity among the youth in the capital city at that time.

The singers and bands from that time are now in their late 40s and 50s, having become famous artists, politicians, intellectuals and successful entrepreneurs, yet they still maintain a great love for music. They have united together to celebrate the second capital alumni gala.

The first event, held in 2022, attracted over 3,000 audience members, with the livestream garnering one million views and featuring nearly 100 artists performing on stage.

This year’s event will also gather Gen Z artists to bring a fresh atmosphere and energy, thereby spreading passion and positivity to the participants and society as a whole.

The Deputy General Director of Mỹ Thanh Company, Nguyễn Mỹ Trang, who is also one of the organisers, said: "We received many requests from the audience and the artists involved in the programme after the success of the first alumni gala three years ago. Everyone hopes to reunite on stage once again to relive the vibrant moments of their youth. Therefore, this year we are organising the event with the participation of many artists, including fresh faces and surprising performances.

"We have dedicated a lot of time and effort to rehearse and are ready to give our all in the upcoming gala night. We hope that the programme will be a meaningful cultural and artistic activity in 2025, aimed at preserving and honouring true artistic values.

“We believe that the passions of youth and creativity in art will be a flame that burns forever, despite the challenges of time,” she noted.

MC Long Vũ from VTV believes that as people get older, they tend to reminisce more about the past, especially the beautiful and joyful moments, and the student years are for many the most enjoyable time of life.

“The student gala brings us back to those vibrant and romantic days. I am looking forward to April 12 with excitement and anticipation. Meeting thousands of old friends all at once is not something that happens every year or every month,” he said.

Singer Lê Phương Hiền, a member of ABBA Vietnam group, also expressed her excitement in participating in the event, saying: “Going to a gala is all about having fun. ABBA Vietnam has made preparations and is excitedly looking forward to bringing a performance that is both surprising and grand. There will definitely be something very different.”

In addition to the music performances, this year's alumni gala in Hà Nội will feature designer Anh Thư along with presences of Misses, Runners-up and models from the 7X generation.

“Many names such as model and actress Hoàng Xuân, supermodel Giang Cindy and supermodel Hải Yến will take the stage to perform after 30 years to the tune of a very familiar song that we have cherished throughout our youth,” the designer revealed.

As part of the prom, over 100 artists will perform We are the World, a hit by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie, along with the resonance of thousands of audience members at the University of Science – Vietnam National University. This promises to create memorable and meaningful moments filled with love and friendship.

The second Alumni Gala in Hà Nội is a ticket-free event. Attendance can be reserved in advance by contacting 0903000636. — VNS