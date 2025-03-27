The Pulse of Tradition festival to share a love of Thai culture and lifestyle to Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The Royal Thai Embassy will present a whole host of delights about Thailand's lifestyle and customs through a festival in Hà Nội this week.

The 'Thai Festival: The Pulse of Tradition' will be open at the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long from from 3-9pm on March 28 and from 10am to 9pm over the weekend of March 29-30.

The event will offers a space filled with Thai culture, food, handicrafts and a special outdoor screening of famed Thai films. The exhibition will include over 50 booths displaying creative Thai designs and health and beauty products.

This year, Hà Nội was chosen as one of the six metropolitan cities around the world to host the Thai Festival.

This event aims to showcase the potentials of the creative economy of Thailand, while promoting people-to-people connections through culture, tourism and the arts.

Throughout the three-day festival, which is free to enter, Hà Nội residents and Vietnamese friends will have the opportunity to explore a cultural space that blends modern and traditional Thailand through many exciting activities.

In addition to the workshops and tastings, there will be performance on stage including the traditional dances from various regions of Thailand and the mini-concert of SISMA, a female T-Pop band. These shows will serve as a bridge between tradition and originality, allowing spectators to experience unique blends of culture in the heart of the capital.

A special highlight of the festival is the demonstration of Loy Krathong through a digital platform, and the famed Songkran water Festival, one of the most vibrant and unique festivals in Asia, recognised by UNESCO.

The public will also have the opportunity to try traditional Thai costumes during the event and also get a chance to win big prizes, such as plane tickets to Thailand, by taking part in a daily raffle.

The films being shown will be Love Destiny the Movie which is being shown at the Imperial Citadel, on the big screen at 6pm on March 29. The Thai period film, a romantic comedy, will transport the audience back in time on a journey where a couple try to rediscover long-lost love.

The next day, movie buffs will get to enjoy a thriller comedy 404 Run Run, also beginning at 6pm, with a surprise visit by lead actor Ter Chantavit Dhanasevi, who will be giving interviews from 3-6pm.

With the theme The Pulse of Tradition, the Thai Festival in Hà Nội will bring a new spirit, affirming that 'Thailand's Creative Economy' is a symbol of unique creativity, nurtured from a long-standing cultural heritages, while keeping pace with global trends. — VNS