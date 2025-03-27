Tlinh and Thể Thiên to perform in concert commemorating Trịnh Công Sơn

HÀ NỘI — To commemorate the 24th anniversary of the passing of legendary Vietnamese musician Trịnh Công Sơn, a special concert titled Em Còn Nhớ Hay Em Đã Quên (Do You Still Remember or Have You Forgotten) will take place at the Hanoi Opera House on March 29 and 30.

Two Gen Z artists, Thể Thiên and tlinh, will also take the stage, bringing fresh energy and linking younger generations with the timeless music of Trịnh Công Sơn.

This year’s inclusion of Thể Thiên and tlinh—two prominent representatives of Gen Z— performing alongside veteran artists carries symbolic significance.

It is not a coincidence but rather a deliberate choice by the organisers to convey a message that Trịnh Công Sơn’s music transcends time, age and space, continuing to inspire all generations who appreciate beauty.

Thể Thiên, the late musician’s nephew, emerged as a standout young artist in 2024 with his debut album Trần Thế.

Alongside producer onionn, he reimagined Diễm xưa in a modern house music style, generating thousands of videos on TikTok. His track Hồn Trai, which samples Một Cõi Đi Về sung by his mother, singer Trịnh Vĩnh Trinh, reflects a deep familial connection through music.

His Diễm Xưa interlude has surpassed one million streams on Spotify, gaining international media attention, with British music publication NME hailing him as "Việt Nam's most exciting new pop artist".

Meanwhile, rapper tlinh, born in 2000, is one of the most influential Gen Z artists in Vietnam today. Her debut album Ái, which she wrote herself, was ranked among the 15 best Asian albums of 2023 by NME. Known for her bold messages of female empowerment and positive love, she brings a modern creative perspective to her music.

In Trần Thế, she collaborated with Thể Thiên on SAIGONTEY, a hit that garnered hundreds of thousands of views. Their artistic synergy and close working relationship made her a natural choice for this meaningful tribute concert.

A representative from the Vietnam Contemporary Arts Theatre said: “We are not concerned that the modern musical styles of Thể Thiên and tlinh will clash with Trịnh Công Sơn’s music. His songs belong to the people — they can be heard anywhere, from grand stages to cozy cafés, from university courtyards to open fields.

"His legacy is both deeply philosophical and profoundly relatable. We believe that when these young artists step into this musical tradition, the generational connection will feel seamless and truly meaningful.” — VNS