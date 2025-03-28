Huế prepares for spectacular tourism showcase in 2025

HUẾ CITY — Huế, the host of the Visit Việt Nam Year and Huế Festival 2025, is set to transform into a vibrant tourism destination as it sketched out special plans for the events to showcase the central city's rich cultural heritage and captivating attractions to domestic and international travellers.

A recent grand opening ceremony on the bank of Hương River marked the beginning of an extensive series of cultural, sport, tourism activities that will sweep across Việt Nam, helping promote the tourism sector’s recovery as well as rapid and sustainable development.

The municipal Department of Tourism said that it will join hands with competent sides to outline initiatives for the second quarter of the year, including an international culinary exchange, rural tourism promotion conferences, and fam trips to explore potential rural tourism products.

Marketing efforts will extend beyond the province, with campaigns to be arranged in Hà Nội and HCM City. The locality will engage in European market connections and international tourism forums like the Việt Nam International Travel Mart in Hà Nội and the HCM City Tourism Festival.

In the first quarter, Huế City embarked on an intensive preparation campaign for the Visit Việt Nam Year and Huế Festival 2025 by developing a promotional strategy, including the creation of an enticing introductory video, and promotion of communications work.

The city's strategy comprised a welcome programme for the first international travellers of 2025, with carefully orchestrated arrivals via air and sea routes.

The local Tourism Department has intensified its digital marketing approach, leveraging websites and social media platforms to popularise the city's unique tourism offerings. — VNA/VNS