Hà Nội Art Fair bridges the gap between artists and the public

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Art Fair titled 'Diverse Colours: Art Village' is officially underway offering the public a unique artistic space where art is not just exhibited, but also serves as a bridge connecting artists and audiences.

The event, organised by 12 artists and art studios in collaboration with the Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities at the Văn Miếu - Quốc Tử Giám, aims to promote artistic creativity to a wider audience.

The Diverse Colours exhibition within the fair, has more than 300 works of art on show, created with a variety of materials, including oil paint, watercolour, silk, acrylic, graphics, ink, and printmaking. Each piece tells its own story, embodying the artist’s vision and message to the public.

Beyond the exhibition, the event creates an interactive artistic space at the Thái Học Courtyard, where 12 artist-led experience booths and art studios are arranged like open 'homes', inviting visitors to engage with the world of creativity.

Here, guests will not only have the opportunity to admire high-quality artworks but also to meet and converse directly with artists, gaining insight into the inspiration and creative processes behind each piece.

In addition to the exhibition, the fair offers a variety of hands-on art workshops, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the creative process. These include painting lotus tea packaging, capturing sunset seascapes, sketching highland nightscapes, and working with unique techniques such as marker rendering, red ink on gold leaf paper, lacquer gilding and folk painting on dó paper.

Other activities include making handmade dó paper notebooks and exploring heritage sketching with specialised ink and brushes.

Taking place at the Văn Miếu - Quốc Tử Giám (The Temple of Literature) in Hà Nội until March 31, the Hà Nội Art Fair promises to be a vibrant cultural event, offering an inspiring space for creativity while fostering a deeper connection between the public and the creatives themselves. — VNS