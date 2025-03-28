Exhibition highlights Đà Nẵng's development, integration

ĐÀ NẴNG – An exhibition spotlighting Đà Nẵng's development and integration opened on March 26 as part of activities to celebrate the 95th founding anniversary of the municipal Party Committee (March 28, 1930 – 2025) and the city's 50th liberation anniversary (March 29, 1975 – 2025).

Addressing the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyễn Thị Ánh Thi said the exhibition presents a comprehensive overview of Đà Nẵng’s 50-year journey of construction and development, and introduces its potential, strengths, and achievements in socio-economic development, defence, and security.

The exhibition also offers a chance to promote Việt Nam’s and Đà Nẵng’s brands, thus stimulating trade, investment, and tourism demand.

Covering an area of over 10,800sq.m, the exhibition focuses on Party building and the city's accomplishments in socio-economic development, science and technology, tourism, culture, maritime sovereignty, foreign relations, and international integration, among others; military equipment and weapons related to the city's defence and security; innovation efforts and creativeness of the business community across fields.

The five-day exhibition provides an opportunity to review the city's proud traditions and celebrate the achievements forged by the Party organisation, authority and people of Đà Nẵng through resilience, intellect, creativity, and solidarity, Thi said.

It contributes to reaffirming Đà Nẵng’s position as an economic, cultural and tourism centre in the central and Central Highlands region. - VNA/VNS