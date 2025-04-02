8th Analytica Vietnam expo opens in HCM City 

HCM CITY — More than 300 booths set up by 150 exhibitors from 18 countries and territories are showcasing a wide range of the latest technologies, advanced solutions, laboratory instruments and analytical tools at the biennial expo Analytica Vietnam 2025 being held in HCM City until April 4.

The eighth International Trade Fair for Laboratory Technology, Analysis, Diagnostics and Biotechnology (Analytica Vietnam 2025), co-organised by the National Agency for Science and Technology Information and Statistics under the Ministry of Science and Technology and Germany’s Messe München GmbH, officially opened on April 2 at the Sài Gòn Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in District 7.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoàng Minh said that in recent years, the rise and rapid spread of infectious and non-infectious diseases both globally and in Việt Nam have created a critical need for advanced analytical and diagnostic technologies and equipment with high accuracy and reliability.

“These factors are driving the growth of the laboratory technology, analysis, diagnostic, and biotechnology markets in the country,” he said.

This exhibition aims to support scientific and technological organisations, businesses, analytical and diagnostic service providers, as well as industry associations in accessing cutting-edge technologies, advanced equipment, and innovative solutions in the fields of analysis, laboratory technology, measurement, testing, quality control, medical diagnostics, life sciences, and biotechnology.

“The event will facilitate access to and the application of advanced technologies, as well as the transfer and innovation of technologies to enhance production, business development, labour productivity, and economic efficiency,” he said.

Susanne Grödl, Global Industry Lead and Exhibition Director for the Analytica shows at Messe München, said Analytica Vietnam is part of Messe München’s network of trade fairs in the field of analysis and laboratory equipment.

This year's exhibition vividly demonstrates everyday laboratory work on a laboratory bench using laboratory equipment and shows the most important analysis steps.

“Anyone who wants to find out about digitalisation, laboratory design and construction will receive sufficient information at the show,” she said.

The three-day exhibition brings a valuable opportunity for scientific and technological organisations, enterprises, universities, hospitals, laboratories, analytical and diagnostic service providers, associations, and industry professionals to access cutting-edge technologies, the latest equipment, and advanced solutions from around the world.

Germany, the US, the UK, France, Switzerland, Japan, Singapore, China, India, and Việt Nam are among the countries represented.

They bring brands such as ITS Vietnam, DKSH, HTI Scientific, Waters, Shimadzu, Anton Paar, Merck, Leco, 2H Instruments, Kimteco, Hóa Việt, Văn Minh, Mettler Toledo, Metrohm, and Việt Nguyễn.

A key highlight is the German, Singaporean and Chinese Pavilions, the most significant national representations ever seen at Analytica Vietnam.

New and enhanced features this year include a Lab Design and Construction Forum focusing on sustainable and efficient laboratory infrastructure; LIVE LAB - the first operational live laboratory on an exhibition floor in Southeast Asia, offering real-time demonstrations and expert interactions; Startup Pavilion - a dedicated space showcasing emerging innovations and pioneering solutions from new market players; Innovation Zone - spotlighting breakthrough technologies transforming the laboratory sector; and Exclusive Lab Tours providing behind-the-scenes access to leading research and testing facilities in Việt Nam.

In addition, a conference will attract top experts and professionals from around the world to discuss current developments in environmental and green chemistry, food and quality control, pharmaceutical analysis and health science, and future technologies.

The organisers expect to host up to 6,000 visitors during the exhibition this year.

The previous event in 2023 attracted nearly 150 exhibitors from 15 countries and territories and nearly 5,300 visitors, increasing 27 per cent compared to 2019. — VNS