Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Vietnamese market opens to British live seafood products

April 02, 2025 - 18:04
British seafood exports to Việt Nam saw a 40 per cent surge in the first nine months of 2024 compared with the previous year.
Fishermen fishing prawns and other crustaceans in the North Sea off the coast of North Shields, in northeast England. — AFP/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has officially opened its market to British live seafood products, the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) announced on April 1.

The agreement is expected to generate over GBP20 million (US$26 million) in revenue for the UK seafood sector over the next five years.

Việt Nam, with the highest consumers of seafood per capita in Southeast Asia, at 37kg per year, presents a promising market for high-quality British seafood. Coastal communities across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales stand to benefit from the new export opportunities.

British seafood exports to Việt Nam saw a 40 per cent surge in the first nine months of 2024 compared with the previous year.

Vietnamese consumers will now have access to high-quality fresh seafood from the UK, including lobster and brown crab.

Minister for food and rural affairs Daniel Zeichner said: “Our high-quality seafood is increasingly sought after worldwide, and this agreement demonstrates our commitment to get British exports moving by helping producers reach valuable international markets.”

Meanwhile, David Jarrad, CEO of Shellfish Association of Great Britain, said Vietnamese importers are willing to pay competitive prices for British seafood varieties. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Economy

8th Analytica Vietnam expo opens in HCM City 

More than 300 booths set up by 150 exhibitors from 18 countries and territories are showcasing a wide range of the latest technologies, advanced solutions, laboratory instruments and analytical tools at the biennial expo Analytica Vietnam 2025 being held in HCM City until April 4.
Economy

South Korean game developers ramp up investment in Việt Nam

Leading South Korean game companies, such as NCSoft and Nexon, are stepping up their presence in Southeast Asia, particularly in Việt Nam, through the establishment of subsidiaries and joint ventures to tap into the region’s growth potential and competitive labour costs.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom