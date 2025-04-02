Vietnam Expo 2025: Helping businesses improve their capacity to participate in the value chain

HÀ NỘI — The 34th Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2025) officially opened on April 2 in Hà Nội.

With the theme 'Accompanying Businesses in the Digital Age', the expo aims to introduce new technological advancements to trade promotion activities.

It seeks to help Vietnamese and international businesses connect through traditional means, while leveraging technology platforms to enhance competitiveness and create valuable opportunities.

The four-day event has attracted around 400 enterprises, from 18 countries and territories, featuring over 500 booths.

In his opening speech, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Sinh Nhật Tân emphasised the significance of the fair which has evolved over 33 years into a crucial trade promotion event. The expo plays a pivotal role in generating economic value, expanding export markets and enhancing the capacity of businesses to engage in the global value chain

This year, the expo introduces online B2B trade connection activities, enabling businesses to connect with partners remotely. This initiative allows for year-round networking, enhancing both domestic and international partnerships.

Vietnam Expo 2025 showcases prominent brands in digital transformation and technology solutions, including Odoo HK, Zoho, STS, Diginet and Bizfly.

In addition, it features supporting industries such as Viet Phap Aluminum JSC, Vinacomin and Vnsteel Thang Long Coated Sheets JSC.

A standout attraction is the Green Logistics Pavilion, showcasing leading companies like FedEx, Long An International Port, Bee Logistics, and Smartlog.

This pavilion focuses on innovative logistics solutions that support production, enhance exports and promote sustainable development in the freight transport sector.

Vietnam Expo 2025 remains a trusted destination for trade promotion organisations from various countries, including Algeria, Cambodia, Belarus, Cuba, Korea, Laos, Nepal and China. These countries have their own national pavilions to showcase their native strong products and services.

Domestically, the expo has received positive feedback from local investment, trade and tourism promotion centres. It facilitates the organisation of common pavilions to highlight key export products and high-quality One Commune One Product (OCOP) items, reaching a wide audience nationally and internationally.

Visitors will also have the chance to explore a diverse range of agricultural products, food and beverages from over 17 provinces and cities in Việt Nam, including Bạc Liêu, Bắc Ninh, Bến Tre, Bình Phước, Đắk Nông, Hà Tĩnh, Lai Châu, Ninh Bình, Quảng Bình, Quảng Nam, Tây Ninh and Tiền Giang.

Vietnam Expo 2025 promises to be a landmark event for enhancing business capacity and fostering international economic integration. — VNS