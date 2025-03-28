Tech group opens R&D centre in AI and semiconductors

ĐÀ NẴNG — Local tech giant FPT Group has launched a research and development centre focused on AI and semiconductors at the newly-opened Đà Nẵng Software Park No 2, the first of its kind at the park.

The FPT-invested R&D centre will gather 500 top experts in producing global made-in-Việt Nam and made-in-Đà Nẵng products, all under one roof.

General director of FPT Nguyễn Văn Khoa said the semiconductor and AI centre aims to research the development of 200 products and services related to the industry, bringing at least 10 new made-by FPT products each year.

Khoa said the introduction of the centre marked a positive move in the 20-year partnership with Đà Nẵng City in IT industries and development, including a five-year drastic concentration direction in the sector.

The R&D centre would help promote the park as the ‘Silicon Bay’ of Việt Nam, a nod to the ‘Silicon Valley’ in the US.

Vice chairman of the city’s people’s committee Hồ Kỳ Minh said the city’s digital economy would be a key bread-winner industry, and responsible for between 35 to 40 per cent to the Regional Gross Domestic Product (GRDP) by 2030.

The city has been speeding up the digital transformation process to build Đà Nẵng into an eco-urban and a ‘liveable and smart’ city, aiming to get it on the list of the ASEAN smart city network in 2030, he added.

A report from FPT Group unveiled that it earned a revenue of VNĐ2.3 trillion (US$92 million) from its bases in Đà Nẵng, achieving 31 per cent year-on-year growth.

The group now employs 80,000 staff globally, in which 10,000 engineers (12.5 per cent) are working at FPT’s member companies.

FPT Group has previously agreed to open Advancing Packing and Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Testing service at Đà Nẵng City’s Hi-tech Park and the duty-free zone.

The software exporter had already invested VNĐ2.5 trillion ($108 million) in infrastructure projects to develop an IT ecological system including FPT Software, FPT Telecom and FPT Education, and training 18,000 students in IT, along with offering a ‘smart’ education service for 25,000 school students.

It has started building the residential FPT Plaza 4 apartment project – the fourth of its kind in FPT City – with an investment of VNĐ2.8 trillion (US$112 million) – in the information technology (CIT) FPT Complex zone, in 2025.

Đà Nẵng has hosted leading companies in the AI and semiconductor industries, including Synopsys, Uniquify, Renesas, Synapse (now Quest Global), Sannei Hytechs, Mixel Việt Nam, Marvell Việt Nam, Sibridges Việt Nam, Ideas2Silicon Việt Nam, FPT Semiconductor, Viettel Hi-Tech, and Acronics.

Đà Nẵng accommodates four CIT zones including Đà Nẵng Software Park, Đà Nẵng IT Park, FPT Complex and Software Park 2, creating 53,000 jobs. — VNS