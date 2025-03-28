Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Tech group opens R&D centre in AI and semiconductors

March 28, 2025 - 14:55
Local tech giant FPT Group has launched a R&D centre at the newly-opened Đà Nẵng Software Park No 2, the first of its kind at the park, on the way to developing it as a key tech and a leading semiconductor manufacturing hub.
A launch ceremony of the semiconductor & AI R&D Centre of FPT Group in Đà Nẵng City. — Photo courtesy of Vân Anh

ĐÀ NẴNG — Local tech giant FPT Group has launched a research and development centre focused on AI and semiconductors at the newly-opened Đà Nẵng Software Park No 2, the first of its kind at the park.

The FPT-invested R&D centre will gather 500 top experts in producing global made-in-Việt Nam and made-in-Đà Nẵng products, all under one roof.

General director of FPT Nguyễn Văn Khoa said the semiconductor and AI centre aims to research the development of 200 products and services related to the industry, bringing at least 10 new made-by FPT products each year.

A working space of FPT Group's R&D Centre at the Đà Nẵng Software Park No 2. —  Photo courtesy of FPT Group

Khoa said the introduction of the centre marked a positive move in the 20-year partnership with Đà Nẵng City in IT industries and development, including a five-year drastic concentration direction in the sector.

The R&D centre would help promote the park as the ‘Silicon Bay’ of Việt Nam, a nod to the ‘Silicon Valley’ in the US.

Vice chairman of the city’s people’s committee Hồ Kỳ Minh said the city’s digital economy would be a key bread-winner industry, and responsible for between 35 to 40 per cent to the Regional Gross Domestic Product (GRDP) by 2030.

The city has been speeding up the digital transformation process to build Đà Nẵng into an eco-urban and a ‘liveable and smart’ city, aiming to get it on the list of the ASEAN smart city network in 2030, he added.

A report from FPT Group unveiled that it earned a revenue of VNĐ2.3 trillion (US$92 million) from its bases in Đà Nẵng, achieving 31 per cent year-on-year growth.

A tech booth of FPT Group displays advanced technology solutions and equipment at an exhibition in Đà Nẵng City. — Photo courtesy of FPT Group

The group now employs 80,000 staff globally, in which 10,000 engineers (12.5 per cent) are working at FPT’s member companies.

FPT Group has previously agreed to open Advancing Packing and Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Testing service at Đà Nẵng City’s Hi-tech Park and the duty-free zone.

The software exporter had already invested VNĐ2.5 trillion ($108 million) in infrastructure projects to develop an IT ecological system including FPT Software, FPT Telecom and FPT Education, and training 18,000 students in IT, along with offering a ‘smart’ education service for 25,000 school students.

It has started building the residential FPT Plaza 4 apartment project – the fourth of its kind in FPT City – with an investment of VNĐ2.8 trillion (US$112 million) – in the information technology (CIT) FPT Complex zone, in 2025.

Đà Nẵng has hosted leading companies in the AI and semiconductor industries, including Synopsys, Uniquify, Renesas, Synapse (now Quest Global), Sannei Hytechs, Mixel Việt Nam, Marvell Việt Nam, Sibridges Việt Nam, Ideas2Silicon Việt Nam, FPT Semiconductor, Viettel Hi-Tech, and Acronics.

Đà Nẵng accommodates four CIT zones including Đà Nẵng Software Park, Đà Nẵng IT Park, FPT Complex and Software Park 2, creating 53,000 jobs. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Economy

Takeda Vietnam’s leadership approach: fostering innovation, collaboration in healthcare

Takeda Vietnam is delighted to announce the appointment of its new General Manager Benjamin Ping. Benjamin is an experienced pharmaceutical executive who has over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical space working in roles of increasing responsibilities over various cities like Singapore, Shanghai, Hong Kong (China) and most recently Dubai. As Việt Nam experiences an era of national rise, he is committed to supporting the government’s push to advance healthcare and meet patient needs by bringing Takeda’s life-transforming medicine and vaccine portfolio to the Vietnamese population.
Economy

VN auto market sees clear transition to EVs

The trend of transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs) in Việt Nam is becoming increasingly evident, with a clear focus on sustainability, cost savings and enhanced user experience, according to local car experts.
Economy

VECOM proposes delay in e-commerce tax collection timeline

Starting April 1, e-commerce and digital platforms with payment functions must declare and pay taxes on behalf of business households and individual sellers. This requirement is part of the draft amendments to the Tax Administration Law, which was passed by the National Assembly on November 29.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom