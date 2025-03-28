Deputy PM requests investigation into record high pork prices

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has asked two ministries to investigate record prices of pork and implement measures to get prices down.

The request was issued by the Government Office on Thursday in Document 2546, following recent media reports of live pork prices reaching a record high in several provinces and cities.

In some localities, it reached as high as VNĐ80,000 per kilogramme (US$3.14), the highest level in the last five years.

Shortage of pigs and reduced pork production due to African swine fever and foot-and-mouth disease since last year were some factors that pushed prices up, according to the vice chair of the Livestock Association of Đồng Nai Province, Nguyễn Kim Đoán.

Piglets have not grown quickly enough at many farms, leading to a shortage of breeding stock and a decrease in the pig population, he added.

In addition, the increased cost of feed for livestock compared to last year has made some producers cautious in restocking their herds.

In the instructions issued on Thursday, Deputy PM Trần Hồng Hà directed the Minister of Agriculture and Environment to lead and coordinate with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, associations, and enterprises, to assess the market and implement measures to ensure pork supply and demand.

They should focus on boosting livestock breeding, restocking and controlling diseases and manage prices carefully, according to the document.

Some experts said live pork prices are likely to continue to rise in the next few days, especially in the northern and central regions.

The authorities also need to strictly monitor the smuggling of pigs across the border to avoid a drop in supply, they said. — BIZHUB/VNS