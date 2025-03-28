Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Deputy PM requests investigation into record high pork prices

March 28, 2025 - 13:00
Pork prices reach as high as VNĐ80,000 (US$3.14) per kilogramme in some localities, which is the highest level in the last five years.
Pork shortage leads to increased pork prices recently. — VNA/VNS Photo Vũ Sinh

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has asked two ministries to investigate record prices of pork and implement measures to get prices down.

The request was issued by the Government Office on Thursday in Document 2546, following recent media reports of live pork prices reaching a record high in several provinces and cities.

In some localities, it reached as high as VNĐ80,000 per kilogramme (US$3.14), the highest level in the last five years.

Shortage of pigs and reduced pork production due to African swine fever and foot-and-mouth disease since last year were some factors that pushed prices up, according to the vice chair of the Livestock Association of Đồng Nai Province, Nguyễn Kim Đoán.

Piglets have not grown quickly enough at many farms, leading to a shortage of breeding stock and a decrease in the pig population, he added.

In addition, the increased cost of feed for livestock compared to last year has made some producers cautious in restocking their herds.

In the instructions issued on Thursday, Deputy PM Trần Hồng Hà directed the Minister of Agriculture and Environment to lead and coordinate with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, associations, and enterprises, to assess the market and implement measures to ensure pork supply and demand.

They should focus on boosting livestock breeding, restocking and controlling diseases and manage prices carefully, according to the document.

Some experts said live pork prices are likely to continue to rise in the next few days, especially in the northern and central regions.

The authorities also need to strictly monitor the smuggling of pigs across the border to avoid a drop in supply, they said. — BIZHUB/VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Economy

Takeda Vietnam’s leadership approach: fostering innovation, collaboration in healthcare

Takeda Vietnam is delighted to announce the appointment of its new General Manager Benjamin Ping. Benjamin is an experienced pharmaceutical executive who has over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical space working in roles of increasing responsibilities over various cities like Singapore, Shanghai, Hong Kong (China) and most recently Dubai. As Việt Nam experiences an era of national rise, he is committed to supporting the government’s push to advance healthcare and meet patient needs by bringing Takeda’s life-transforming medicine and vaccine portfolio to the Vietnamese population.
Economy

VN auto market sees clear transition to EVs

The trend of transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs) in Việt Nam is becoming increasingly evident, with a clear focus on sustainability, cost savings and enhanced user experience, according to local car experts.
Economy

VECOM proposes delay in e-commerce tax collection timeline

Starting April 1, e-commerce and digital platforms with payment functions must declare and pay taxes on behalf of business households and individual sellers. This requirement is part of the draft amendments to the Tax Administration Law, which was passed by the National Assembly on November 29.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom