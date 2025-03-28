HCM City hosts UK - Southeast Asia Tech Week 

HCM CITY — The 2025 UK-Southeast Asia Tech Week launched in HCM City on Thursday is expected to be a major milestone in the journey towards a more interconnected digital future between Việt Nam and the UK.

It has brought together the two countries' government leaders, industry executives, technology innovators, and academics.

A delegation comprising 12 British artificial intelligence and data companies has come to explore opportunities for collaboration with Vietnamese partners.

The event has an agenda that includes the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the HCM City Digital Transformation Centre and the British Consulate General for greater cooperation in science, technology and innovation, including digital transformation, smart city technology, financial technology, transformational technologies, and healthcare technology.

A meeting between the British ambassador to Việt Nam, Iain Frew, and the director of the city Department of Science and Technology, Lâm Đình Thắng, was held to discuss the establishment of a UK Tech Centre of Expertise to conduct AI governance training in Việt Nam, discuss policy frameworks and regulations related to technology and innovation and opportunities for increased cooperation.

There are business matching sessions to explore new partnerships and investment opportunities and drive bilateral trade.

“The MoU marks a significant step forward in strengthening the partnership between the UK and HCM City in the digital and technology sector,” Frew said.

“By fostering deeper collaboration in digital transformation, we are paving the way for new opportunities that will drive economic growth and technological advancement.”

Trần Thị Diệu Thúy, deputy chairwoman of the city People’s Committee, expressed appreciation for the support provided by UK agencies to digital transformation initiatives.

She added that UK-Southeast Asia Tech Week is an opportunity to connect investors, experts and businesses from Việt Nam and the UK to create breakthroughs for a comprehensive and sustainable digital future.

Rhiannon Harries, the UK’s deputy trade commissioner for the Asia Pacific, said: “I am delighted that we have 12 cutting-edge companies in Việt Nam this week to build long-lasting, productive relationships for mutual prosperity and growth.

“Whether in AI, fintech or cybersecurity, the UK and Việt Nam are stronger when we innovate together.”

The two-day event is hosted by the UK government. — VNS