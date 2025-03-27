Tuna exports hit record high but face major regulatory barriers

HÀ NỘI — Despite having achieved a record export sales figure in February, Việt Nam's tuna industry faces significant regulatory challenges from its key import markets such as the EU and the US, according to the Việt Nam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Statistics from Vietnam Customs show that the value of tuna exports in February reached nearly US$73 million, which marks a 41 per cent increase on-year and the highest level for the same period over the past five years.

The cumulative tuna export value for the first two months of the year has surpassed $139 million, a 6 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

Statistics from VASEP showed that fresh, frozen and dried tuna products continued to show strong growth in February, up 23 per cent on-year. In contrast, exports of processed and canned tuna decreased by 9 per cent.

Large markets such as the US, EU, Canada and Japan showed the most impressive growth in Vietnamese tuna exports last month.

However, the tuna industry is facing numerous challenges this year in terms of resource exploitation and trade regulations from some of its major export markets, according to VASEP.

Regulations on preventing illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing continue to be a major barrier for seafood harvest, including tuna.

The requirement for tuna to be at least 500 millimetres long before it can be harvested, regulated by Decree 37 issued by the Government last year, remains a challenge for fishermen and businesses, hindering them from obtaining raw tuna and exporting processed and canned tuna products.

Similarly, the US’s implementation of the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA) requires exporting countries to prove that their fishing processes do not harm marine mammals, and that their management regulations are similar to those of the US.

Twelve of Việt Nam's fishing methods including the use of gillnets, purse seines, dragnets and handline fishing are not recognised as meeting this requirement, in a recent preliminary decision made by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The organisation has issued a warning that it may ban the import of several types of Vietnamese seafood from January 1, 2026, unless Việt Nam takes timely action.

Additionally, the US plans to expand its Seafood Import Monitoring Program (SIMP), which requires importers to provide more detailed information on their imports and increases compliance costs.

“MMPA and SIMP regulations could have a substantial impact on Việt Nam's seafood industry, even threatening the country's reputation and standing in the international market,” VASEP stated.

To overcome these challenges, the tuna industry needs strong support from authorities and industry managers in improving legal frameworks, enhancing monitoring capabilities and assisting fishermen in complying with international standards, it said. — BIZHUB/VNS