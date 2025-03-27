Petrol prices rise in latest adjustment

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance have announced an increase in retail fuel prices, effective from 3pm on Thursday.

Petrol and diesel prices have been raised, while fuel oil has seen a slight decrease.

Under the new pricing structure, E5 RON92 and RON95-III have increased by VNĐ337 to a maximum of VNĐ20,032 (US$0.78) and VNĐ20,424 per litre, respectively.

Diesel 0.05S has risen by VNĐ324 to VNĐ18,217 per litre, while kerosene is now priced at VNĐ18,524 per litre, up VNĐ406.

In contrast, fuel oil 180CST 3.5S has dropped by VNĐ53 to VNĐ16,902 per kilogram.

The authorities have not used the petrol price stabilisation fund for this adjustment. — VNS