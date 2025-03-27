Thành Công Group inaugurates first automobile manufacturing plant in Quảng Ninh

QUẢNG NINH — Vietnamese automaker Thành Công Group officially inaugurated its Thành Công Việt Hưng automobile manufacturing plant on March 26 at Việt Hưng Industrial Park in Hạ Long city in the northern province of Quảng Ninh.

The event was attended by Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Vũ Hồng Thanh and Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn.

This is the first automobile manufacturing plant in Quảng Ninh, a major milestone for both the province and Việt Nam’s automotive industry. Following the inauguration, the plant will commence operations, focusing on the production and assembly of commercial vehicles under the Skoda brand - one of the oldest automobile manufacturers from the Czech Republic.

The Thành Công Việt Hưng plant is the centrepiece of the Thành Công Việt Hưng Automotive and Supporting Industries Complex, an advanced industrial hub designed to become one of Việt Nam’s leading automotive production centres. Covering 36.5 hectares, the plant boasts a designed capacity of 120,000 vehicles per year.

The plant features state-of-the-art production workshops, including welding, painting, and assembly lines, all equipped with high levels of automation and cutting-edge global automotive technologies. Its intelligent data management system ensures efficiency and strict quality control, aligning with international standards.

Its construction began in early 2023 and by late 2024, trial operations had commenced. After 25 months of development, the plant is fully completed and ready for production. To ensure smooth operations, Thành Công has also invested in logistics infrastructure, a wastewater treatment facility, and a 1.5 km-long test track designed to simulate various real-world driving conditions.

The first model, Skoda Kushaq, is set to hit the domestic market in the second quarter of 2025. The plant is expected to create thousands of jobs, boost Quảng Ninh’s economy and position Việt Nam’s automotive industry as a stronger player in the global supply chain.

At the inauguration ceremony, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to advancing key industries like automotive manufacturing as part of Việt Nam’s long-term industrialisation strategy. He highlighted ongoing efforts to attract investment in large-scale, high-tech automotive projects and to foster stronger ties between domestic and international manufacturers.

Diên expressed his confidence that Thành Công’s new plant, built according to international standards, would drive the industry forward, generate employment and enhance Việt Nam’s manufacturing competitiveness. He also reiterated the ministry’s support in helping automotive businesses expand production and integrate into global supply chains.

Chairman of the Quảng Ninh provincial People's Committee Phạm Đức Ấn underscored the project’s significance, calling it a prime example of successful collaboration between Việt Nam’s private sector and global industrial leaders. He noted that such partnership will help Việt Nam deepen its integration into international supply chains, boosting both local economic growth and national industrial self-sufficiency.

With Quảng Ninh targeting a 14 per cent economic growth rate in 2025, surpassing the national target by 2 per cent, ensuring the Thành Công Việt Hưng plant enters full-scale production as planned will be a key factor in achieving this goal, he said. — VNS