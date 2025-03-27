562 firms win Vietnamese high-quality goods award

HCM CITY — The 2025 Vietnamese High-Quality Goods awards were conferred on 562 firms operating in various sectors at a ceremony in HCM City on March 25.

The Business Association of High Quality Vietnamese Products selected the firms from a list of 694 nominees based on offline interviews with customers and retailers in major cities like Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng and HCM City and online interviews with customers across the country.

The nominees were then screened by authorities and their respective industries and checked for transparency of information and compliance with laws before being chosen for the prestigious award.

HCM City remained on top with 257 of its firms receiving the award, and Hà Nội followed with 66.

Localities in the ABCD (An Giang-Bến Tre-Cần Thơ-Đồng Tháp) Mekong regional network also had a notable presence: There were 17 firms from An Giang Province, 12 from Cần Thơ city, 11 from Đồng Tháp Province, and eight from Bến Tre Province.

Notably, 32 companies have claimed the award for 29 straight year,s while there were 41 first-time winners.

Nguyễn Phúc Khoa, chairman of Vissan, the country's leading food producer and one of the few companies to be honoured for a 29th time, said the Vietnamese high-quality goods logo on Vissan’s products adds value and credibility to them, making it easier to reach more consumers.

"However, it [the trust and votes from consumers] also places a responsibility on us to continuously improve product quality and maintain consumer trust."

Deputy Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee, Nguyễn Thị Lệ, said this annual event is a testament to the spirit of innovation and integration in the Vietnamese business community, especially the private sector.

The association has successfully built a vibrant community and ecosystem of enterprises eager to contribute to innovation and sustainable development.

“As the country’s economic hub, HCM City’s leadership remains committed to supporting, listening to and creating favorable conditions for Vietnamese businesses, including high-quality goods producers.”

Vũ Kim Hạnh, chairwoman of the association, said this year’s action programme focuses on understanding consumer and market trends to better equip businesses, contribute to business policy advocacy, and support the development of sustainable, multi-channel distribution systems.

She added that the association is actively promoting the application of artificial intelligence in management, marketing and sales, and supporting enterprises in green transition and sustainable charitable activities. — VNS