First banks to open 2025 shareholder meeting season with ambitious goals

HÀ NỘI — The first banks VIB, Nam A Bank and NCB will open the 2025 shareholder meeting season with strong growth targets this week.

VIB will be the first bank holding its annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) on March 27 in HCM City. The bank aims to achieve a pre-tax profit of VNĐ11.02 trillion this year, up 22 per cent over last year.

To achieve the target, in 2025, VIB strives to increase total outstanding loans by 22 per cent to VNĐ395.8 trillion and capital mobilisation by 26 per cent to VNĐ377.3 trillion, while controlling the bad debt ratio below three per cent. The bank also aims to bring total assets to VNĐ600.35 trillion this year, up 22 per cent compared to 2024.

This year, VIB plans to pay a maximum cash dividend of seven per cent, equivalent to more than VNĐ2.08 trillion.

Nam A Bank (NAB) plans to hold its AGM on March 28 in the highland city of Đà Lạt. In 2025, the bank aims to have total assets of VNĐ270 trillion, up 10 per cent, outstanding loans of VNĐ194 trillion, up 16 per cent and bring in capital mobilisation of VNĐ209 trillion, up 17 per cent. The bank’s bad debt ratio is expected not to exceed 2.5 per cent.

Nam A Bank’s consolidated pre-tax profit target of VNĐ5 trillion in 2025 is calculated on the basis that the bank reaches the planned credit growth rate and in accordance with the regulations of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) while ensuring safety ratios according to current regulations of the SBV and operating under stable macroeconomic conditions.

Regarding the capital increase plan in 2025, Nam A Bank plans to increase its charter capital in 2025 by a maximum of more than VNĐ4.28 trillion to more than VNĐ18 trillion (VND 18,007 billion).

Accordingly, Nam A Bank plans to issue an additional 343.1 million shares to raise its charter capital by more than VNĐ3.43 trillion.

In addition, the bank will issue 85 million ESOP shares to employees at a price of VNĐ10,000 per share, which have a transfer restriction of 100 per cent in the first year and 50 per cent in the following year.

In addition, Nam A Bank will also issue private convertible bonds of up to VNĐ2 trillion from the third quarter of 2025 to the first quarter of 2026.

Meanwhile, the AGM of NCB will take place on March 29 in Hà Nội.

According to the NCB’s plans, in 2025, the bank aims to increase total assets by 14.6 per cent to VNĐ135.5 trillion. The bank forecasts that outstanding loans will surge by 30 per cent to nearly VNĐ92.53 trillion, while they plan to raise capital by 23.2 per cent.

Regarding the plan to increase charter capital, in 2025, NCB plans to issue 700 million individual shares to increase charter capital by VNĐ7 trillion to VNĐ18.78 trillion. The offer price is not lower than VNĐ10,000 per share, and the privately issued shares are restricted from transfer within one year. The expected issuance time is from the second quarter to the fourth quarter of 2025, after being approved by the State Bank of Vietnam and the State Securities Commission.

At the AGM, the NCB will elect seven members of the board of directors and five members of the supervisory board for the 2025-2030 term according to the new standards of the amended Law on Credit Institutions. — BIZHUB/VNS