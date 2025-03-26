Quảng Trị breaks ground on $9.2 million inland port project

HÀ NỘI — An inland port project covering 8.6 hectares within the expanded border gate zone of the Lao Bảo Special Economic–Commercial Zone in Quảng Trị Province officially broke ground on March 25 in Lao Bảo Town, Hướng Hóa District.

The Vsico Quảng Trị Inland Port aims to develop a logistics hub with warehouses, yards, technical infrastructure and equipment to provide cargo handling, storage and logistics services directly related to transportation and customs clearance.

With a total investment of approximately VNĐ236 billion (US$9.2 million), the project is being developed by Vsico Maritime Joint Stock Company.

Once operational, the port is expected to handle between 50,000 and 100,000 TEUs of container cargo annually, along with one million tonnes of bulk goods per year.

Speaking at the ceremony, Acting Chairman of the Quảng Trị Province People’s Committee Hà Sỹ Đồng emphasised that the project not only aims to boost socio-economic development but also contributes to local job creation, social welfare, and the development of the service sector, while accelerating urbanisation and improving the living standards of residents in the area. — VNS