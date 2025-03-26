Vietshrimp international aquaculture fair begins, featuring over 200 booths

CẦN THƠ — The opening ceremony for the sixth Vietshrimp Aquaculture International Fair (VietShrimp 2025) has taken place at the Cần Thơ Investment, Trade Promotion and Exhibition Centre in Cần Thơ City on Wednesday.

The event runs for three days from March 26 to 28, featuring over 200 booths from nearly 150 domestic and international businesses and organisations.

Four seminar sessions will be held within the framework of the fair, covering such topics as greening Việt Nam’s shrimp industry, low-emissions shrimp farming, developing the shrimp supply chain and applying technology to reduce farming costs.

The seminars will bring together industry regulators, top seafood experts, businesses and the aquaculture community from provinces in the Mekong Delta region.

Chairman of the Việt Nam Fisheries Association and Head of the VietShrimp 2025 Organising Committee Nguyễn Việt Thắng said that ‘Greening Farming Areas’ is the central theme of VietShrimp 2025.

The organising committee envisions the fair as a major forum where regulators, scientists, businesses and farmers can collaborate to find the most effective solutions for advancing Việt Nam’s shrimp industry efficiently and sustainably.

This approach ensures the continued growth of the seafood sector and long-term livelihoods for farmers. It also strengthens the competitiveness of Vietnamese shrimp in the global market.

Green production models have already become and will continue to be a significant advantage for the shrimp industry.

Việt Nam’s current shrimp farming area, which exceeds 750,000 hectares, has over 200,000 hectares dedicated to organic, ecological and integrated farming models, including shrimp-forest and shrimp-rice farming.

Tens of thousands of hectares following these practices have been certified by international organisations, allowing their products to gain strong footholds in major and highly demanding markets.

Shrimp export value in the first two months of 2025 reached US$542 million out of a total seafood export value of $1.4 billion, according to the Việt Nam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers. — VNS