Vinfast to expand service network in the Philippines

MANILA — VinFast and MGA.414 Corporation have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand the network of service centres for VinFast electric vehicles (EVs) in the Philippines, aiming to establish over 100 service workshops across the country by the end of this year.

Under the MoU, VinFast and JIGA will actively collaborate to designate service centres as official VinFast service hubs or authorised facilities for the repair, warranty and maintenance of VinFast electric vehicles in the Philippines.

JIGA’s service centers in the Philippines will meet VinFast’s stringent standards for infrastructure, machinery, equipment and workforce expertise, while prioritising the provision of genuine services and spare parts for VinFast vehicle owners. This partnership will enhance convenience and peace of mind for customers.

The agreement addresses the growing demand for electric vehicles among Filipino consumers while reinforcing VinFast’s long-term commitment and determination to drive green transformation in the country. The Vietnamese pure-play EV manufacturer aims to achieve a network of over 100 EV service centres nationwide by 2025.

As part of the collaboration, VinFast pledges to support JIGA through personnel training programmes, technical consultation, and knowledge-sharing initiatives to accelerate the expansion of its authorised service network.

JIGA, a leading automotive service provider in the Philippines specialising in tyres, wheels and vehicle maintenance and repair, currently operates 16 facilities across key regions such as Luzon (with the majority in NCR, Makati, Taguig, and Paranaque) and Visayas (Iloilo, Bacolod, Roxas, Capiz, and Cebu). — VNS