VinFast, VASEP partner for green transition

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast and the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) signed a cooperation agreement to promote green transition and sustainable development on Wednesday.

Under the deal, VASEP and its member enterprises will prioritise using VinFast electric vehicles for transportation and logistics, while VinFast will offer incentives for VASEP’s staff and member businesses to switch from gasoline to electric vehicles.

VinFast will also help VASEP connect with the International Exhibition and Convention Centre at Vinhomes Global Gate in Hà Nội to co-host annual seafood industry trade fairs. Both sides will explore carbon credit projects to enhance VASEP members’ value in export markets like the EU and the US.

VinFast Chairwoman Lê Thị Thu Thủy said the partnership reflects their shared vision for a greener, more sustainable Việt Nam, aiming to elevate the national brand globally.

VASEP Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Thu Sắc highlighted the collaboration’s role in driving the seafood industry’s green transition and boosting international competitiveness. — VNS