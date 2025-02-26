Cybersecurity information sharing platform to be launched in March

HÀ NỘI — The National Cybersecurity Association (NCA) is expecting to launch a cybersecurity information sharing platform by the end of March.

This new system, development of which began in the third quarter of 2024, is poised to become a vital tool for organisations to safeguard their systems and data against a growing array of cyber threats.

The platform is designed around three core principles: fostering public-private partnerships for data sharing, ensuring performance through cutting-edge infrastructure and keeping costs affordable.

The NCA aims to create a collaborative ecosystem where businesses and agencies can easily share cybersecurity data.

In collaboration with key partners, including the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Cyber ​​Security and High-tech Crime Prevention (A05), as well as leading cybersecurity firms at home and abroad, the NCA has worked diligently to build a comprehensive, robust platform.

The platform’s primary functions will include providing real-time updates on threat warnings, enabling businesses to track attack trends and offering proactive solutions to prevent incidents before they escalate. By facilitating seamless coordination between regulatory bodies, experts and industry players, the system will play a crucial role in detecting emerging attack tactics and enhancing defence mechanisms.

Additionally, the NCA is proposing a variety of ways for members to contribute to the platform, ranging from financial support and data sharing to providing technology insights and consultancy experts. In return, the members will gain access to in-depth cybersecurity data to help them more effectively detect and address potential risks.

Vũ Ngọc Sơn, head of the Technology Department at the NCA, emphasised that the association will also engage in partnerships with international companies to bring valuable foreign cybersecurity data into Việt Nam.

This collaboration will eliminate the need for individual organisations to make costly investments. Foreign data, alongside domestic sources, will be aggregated, standardised and shared within the platform, ensuring that members are well-equipped to handle cyber threats.

With these efforts, the NCA is confident the platform will offer a proactive approach to cybersecurity, providing early warnings about emerging criminal tactics and techniques, thus enhancing the nation’s overall defense against cybercrime. — BIZHUB/VNS