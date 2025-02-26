MoIT advises local businesses to study new trade defence regulations in US

HÀ NỘI — The US has officially announced new regulations on trade defence set to take effect shortly, said the Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam (TRAV) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

To protect the interests of Vietnamese export businesses, TRAV has advised associations and exporters to thoroughly study the updated US trade defence regulations before exporting goods there.

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has amended, supplemented and repealed several current regulations, with the aim of legalising procedures and methods that have been applied in practice.

The new regulations address several key areas, including the collection of deposits, selection of alternative countries and defendants for investigations, deadlines for submitting new factual information, separate tax rates, application of available adverse data, subsidies, and other issues.

A provision that legalises the method for selecting mandatory defendants in anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations and reviews has also been introduced. This update is crucial for both mandatory and voluntary defendants involved in trade defence investigations.

One notable change is that the amendment comes less than one year after the last revision, which took effect on April 24, 2024.

The US is currently the leading country in applying trade defence measures globally and is also Việt Nam’s largest export market.

Việt Nam’s exports face significant scrutiny in the US, as the country conducts numerous investigations and applies trade defence measures to Vietnamese products.

In 2024 alone, Vietnamese export goods encountered 32 new foreign trade defence cases initiated by 12 markets – more than double the number in the previous year (2023), which saw 15 cases. Notably, one third of these cases were initiated by the US. — BIZHUB/VNS