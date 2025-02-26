Unilever Vietnam helps suppliers accelerate green transition in supply chains

HCM CITY — Unilever Vietnam on Tuesday launched the 'Road to Net Zero' training workshop to help its suppliers reduce carbon emissions and transition to more sustainable business practices.

The workshop, co-hosted with BritCham, featured representatives from the UK Consulate General, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and more than 100 Unilever suppliers. It serves as a platform to help suppliers navigate challenges, develop emission reduction strategies, and work towards long-term sustainability.

Experts from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, HSBC, BSI, Marshal Green Energy and Nuoa provided insights on energy transition, operational optimisation, and emission reduction technologies, equipping businesses with the knowledge, tools and financial solutions to cut emissions and meet global sustainability standards.

As one of the pioneering companies in Việt Nam to achieve net zero in internal operations, Unilever Vietnam has transitioned to renewable energy and eliminated direct emissions in its operations since 2022.

However, a McKinsey report estimates that up to 90 per cent of a company’s emissions come from its supply chain, highlighting the need to expand decarbonisation efforts beyond internal operations. While many businesses are still focusing on managing direct emissions, supporting suppliers in their net zero transition is becoming increasingly important.

According to Unilever Vietnam, achieving net zero is not just a regulatory requirement but also an opportunity for businesses to adopt greener solutions and enhance competitiveness.

Nguyễn Thị Bích Vân, Head of Country, Unilever Vietnam, said: “Unilever Vietnam calls on suppliers to join hands in the journey towards net zero.

"Together, we can create a future where sustainability is not just an aspiration but a reality, driving strong commitments and concrete actions to tackle climate change and improve the health of our planet.”

Six suppliers – Dynaplast, LIX, Accredo Asia, Duy Tân Plastics, Starprint Vietnam and Ojitex Vietnam – were recognised at the event for their contributions to emission reduction and green transition.

This recognition fosters collaboration and empowers businesses to set ambitious emission goals, track progress, and uphold sustainability standards.

According to experts, achieving Net Zero is challenging, but with innovation, cooperation and commitment, collective action can boost industry competitiveness and create lasting impact. — BIZHUB/VNS