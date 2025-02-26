Việt Nam's trade offices boost investment, trade promotions

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s trade offices abroad are ramping up efforts to promote investment and trade in line with the country’s ambitious economic targets for 2025.

The Government aims for domestic economic growth of over 8 per cent this year, with a strong focus on achieving double-digit growth in the following period. A key driver of this growth is export.

To support the goal, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has set a target of increasing Việt Nam's import-export turnover by approximately 12 per cent compared to 2024.

Minister Nguyễn Hồng Diên has emphasised the need for the Foreign Market Departments and Việt Nam’s trade offices worldwide to stay informed on global market trends, economic shifts and policy changes.

These offices are tasked with proposing appropriate policy adjustments and organising trade activities to enhance the visibility of Vietnamese goods.

Since the beginning of the year, Việt Nam’s trade offices have been proactive in developing strategies to bolster bilateral trade partnerships and tap into new export markets.

The offices have focused on connecting domestic enterprises with international distributors and retailers, expanding the reach of Vietnamese products in global markets.

Malaysia continues to be one of Việt Nam’s key export destinations in Asia. In early February, the Việt Nam Trade Office in Malaysia supported a delegation of Malaysian distributors, including AEON Malaysia and LS Sales and Marketing Sdn Bhd, in visiting some of Việt Nam's northern provinces.

The delegation sought opportunities for sourcing processed food and beverage products from Việt Nam, including vermicelli, dried phở, canned drinks and beer.

This office has also fostered partnerships between these Malaysian businesses and leading Vietnamese corporations, such as BRG Group, TH Group, T&T Group and Hapro.

According to Lê Phú Cường, trade counsellor at the Việt Nam Trade Office in Malaysia, the office would promote connections between domestic businesses and international markets to expand bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

Phùng Văn Thanh, Việt Nam's trade representative in the Philippines, also noted that the country was becoming an increasingly attractive market for Vietnamese exports.

In 2025, the office has been actively involved in showcasing Vietnamese goods at fairs, exhibitions and seminars, highlighting the country’s rich cultural heritage, people and high-quality products.

Meanwhile, the Việt Nam Trade Office in the US is closely monitoring developments in trade policy under President Donald Trump’s administration.

Trade counsellor Đỗ Ngọc Hưng emphasised that the office had been continuously updating information and advising the Ministry of Industry and Trade on how best to respond to these changes to support Vietnamese businesses.

Vietnamese goods primarily compete with products from third-party countries in the US market, offering US consumers affordable alternatives, which is beneficial for both sides, according to Hưng.

In Singapore, the Việt Nam Trade Office is focused on supporting Vietnamese businesses in connecting with local trade activities and promoting their goods.

Cao Xuân Thắng, the trade counsellor at the Việt Nam Trade Office in Singapore, outlined plans for 2025, including updating the office on the latest market trends and regulations.

The office will continue facilitating business exchanges between Singapore and Việt Nam, particularly in opening the Singaporean market for Vietnamese poultry and egg products. Additionally, efforts will be made to attract more Singaporean businesses to invest in Việt Nam.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has reiterated its commitment to diversifying Việt Nam’s export markets and product lines in 2025.

This strategy includes leveraging science and technology to increase the value-added and technological products manufactured and processed in Việt Nam.

Additionally, the ministry aims to further strengthen Việt Nam's position in global supply chains by capitalising on the country’s existing advantages. — VNS