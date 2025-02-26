Laws on artificial intelligence crucial for digital transformation: experts

HÀ NỘI — A seminar was held in Hà Nội on Tuesday to discuss the strategic orientation and policies for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in Việt Nam.

The event was organised by the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST).

Digital transformation was discussed at the seminar from various perspectives. Experts and researchers said it is the main focus of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and AI is the key technology of this transformation.

It is crucial to understand how taking advantage of AI in a responsible manner will help humans enhance their intellectual capabilities, they said.

Accordingly, Việt Nam needs to proactively and actively participate in international AI forums, while promoting the responsible use of AI in the international community.

The country should also develop laws on AI and make amendments to current legal documents to clearly define the responsibilities, sanctions and obligations of technology companies, they added.

Strict mechanisms should also be developed to monitor and inspect technology companies, organisations, and individuals using AI products.

Speaking at the event, HCMA director Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, said: “AI brings essential benefits, helping policymakers, businesses, and scientists to accelerate research and create useful applications for everyday life.

“However, it also poses risks that impact all fields, including politics, economics, culture, national defense, and security. So, it’s necessary to clarify the strategic orientation for the development AI, and from there, propose policy solutions regarding its implementation in Việt Nam."

Secretary of the Central Party Committee and permanent deputy head of the Steering Committee for Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Transformation Nguyễn Duy Ngọc, said: “The Party and State always consider science and technology as decisive factors and the foundation for the sustainable development of the country.”

Resolution No 57-NQ/TW, issued on December 22, 2024 by the Politburo has given direction to breakthroughs in innovation and national digital transformation, helping to raise awareness and implementation of technology across the country, he added.

“Following this important document, the National Assembly had passed a resolution to pilot some policies to address obstacles in technological and innovation activities,” Ngọc said. “We will have a roadmap to promote strategic data groups and to adapt to the effective use of digital applications.” — VNS