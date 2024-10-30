Viettel AI partners with Presight to advance artificial intelligence development

HÀ NỘI — Viettel Data and Artificial Intelligence Service Centre (Viettel AI), part of the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Presight, a leading UAE-based company in big data analytics and generative AI.

The signing took place in Dubai during Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s meeting with businesses from both countries.

Under the agreement, Viettel AI and Presight will collaborate to develop generativeartificial intelligence (AI), AI applications for smart city operations, big data analytics solutions for businesses and AI talent development.

PM Chính lauded the partnership, noting that Việt Nam and the UAE are enhancing their connectivity through telecommunications and fibre optics and will be able to strengthen ties further through AI.

Nguyễn Mạnh Quý, CEO of Viettel AI, said: “With our expertise in core technologies like AI, Big Data, Robotics, and Digital Twin, along with our experience in national AI platforms and projects, and Presight’s market knowledge and advanced technology, we are confident in driving breakthroughs in AI on an international scale. Focusing on locally tailored products and services will offer enhanced user experiences in each country.”

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said: “We are thrilled to initiate this strategic collaboration with Viettel AI. Combining our resources and expertise in AI will significantly advance digital transformation initiatives. Viettel AI’s strengths in data analytics and natural language processing, combined with our joint efforts, will support Việt Nam’s digital transformation journey.”

As a pioneering tech enterprise in Việt Nam, Viettel operates the country’s largest data centre infrastructure, supporting big data and AI advancements. Viettel also leads in Vietnamese large language models, with AI products such as court assistants, civil service virtual assistants, and specialised AI solutions for the financial sector. Viettel’s virtual assistants are currently deployed across various government ministries, provincial administrations and financial enterprises. — VNS