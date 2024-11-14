Việt Nam, US sign cooperation agreement on cybersecurity

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Authority of Information Security (AIS - under the Ministry of Information and Communications) on Thursday signed a cooperation agreement with the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA - under the US Department of Homeland Security).

The signing of this memorandum of understanding (MOU) marks the official partnership between the two agencies, with the aim of ensuring network security and contributing to the strengthening of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and the US.

It also demonstrates Việt Nam’s ongoing efforts to protect critical digital infrastructure and ensure a secure cyberspace.

At the ceremony, AIS acting director Trần Quang Hưng underscored the importance of the partnership in enhancing Việt Nam's cybersecurity capacity.

Currently, cyber threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated and unpredictable, he said.

Hưng added that cooperation with an experienced organisation such as the CISA helps Việt Nam strengthen its ability to protect national interests and contributes to a safer and more prosperous future globally.

Trent Frazier, deputy assistant director of the Stakeholder Engagement Division at CISA, said that cooperation and collaboration are key to successfully protecting critical infrastructure and further enhancing cybersecurity capabilities.

The MOU is expected to strengthen the existing partnership between the US and Việt Nam, while also helping the US promote innovation and secure digital infrastructure as well as countering the growing cyber threats.

Both sides are committed to working together to realise the objectives set out in this MOU.

They also looked forward to a more sustainable and robust cooperation between the two cybersecurity departments, in line with the comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and the US. — VNS