Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Việt Nam, US sign cooperation agreement on cybersecurity

November 14, 2024 - 21:14
The MOU is expected to strengthen the existing partnership between the US and Việt Nam, while also helping the US promote innovation and secure digital infrastructure as well as countering the growing cyber threats.
Representatives of the Việt Nam Authority of Information Security and the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency at the signing ceremony in Hà Nội on Thursday.— VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Authority of Information Security (AIS - under the Ministry of Information and Communications) on Thursday signed a cooperation agreement with the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA - under the US Department of Homeland Security).

The signing of this memorandum of understanding (MOU) marks the official partnership between the two agencies, with the aim of ensuring network security and contributing to the strengthening of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and the US.

It also demonstrates Việt Nam’s ongoing efforts to protect critical digital infrastructure and ensure a secure cyberspace.

At the ceremony, AIS acting director Trần Quang Hưng underscored the importance of the partnership in enhancing Việt Nam's cybersecurity capacity.

Currently, cyber threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated and unpredictable, he said.

Hưng added that cooperation with an experienced organisation such as the CISA helps Việt Nam strengthen its ability to protect national interests and contributes to a safer and more prosperous future globally.

Trent Frazier, deputy assistant director of the Stakeholder Engagement Division at CISA, said that cooperation and collaboration are key to successfully protecting critical infrastructure and further enhancing cybersecurity capabilities.

The MOU is expected to strengthen the existing partnership between the US and Việt Nam, while also helping the US promote innovation and secure digital infrastructure as well as countering the growing cyber threats.

Both sides are committed to working together to realise the objectives set out in this MOU.

They also looked forward to a more sustainable and robust cooperation between the two cybersecurity departments, in line with the comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and the US. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Society

New homes in flood-swept village

Soldiers in Military Corps No 12 are sparing no effort to build new houses for Làng Nủ villagers, whose homes were swept away during the floods caused by Typhoon Yagi.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom