Vietnam Goods Week opens in Japan’s Saitama prefecture

TOKYO A “Vietnam Goods Week” at Japan’s AEON retail system officially opened in Saitama prefecture on June 19.

This large-scale event is part of the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade’s project on promoting Vietnamese enterprises’ direct participation in foreign distribution networks by 2030.

In her opening remarks, Deputy Minister Phan Thị Thắng shared that Vietnamese enterprises are continuously transforming towards green and sustainable development, from circular production and use of environmentally friendly materials to saving energy and ensuring social responsibility throughout the supply chain.

These values align well with new consumer trends, especially in the Japanese market where quality, transparency, and environmental commitment are top priorities, stressed Thang.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Phạm Quang Hiệu remarked that the “Vietnam Goods Week”, held for nine consecutive years in Japan, demonstrates the growing cooperation between AEON Group and Vietnamese partners - a vivid testament to the extensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Japan in the fields of economy, trade, and investment.

Hiệu appreciated AEON’s pioneering role in supporting Vietnamese goods to penetrate the Japanese market. He noted that AEON is not only a strategic partner but also a vital bridge connecting Vietnamese products with Japanese consumers through its modern and professional distribution system.

The diplomat expressed his hope that through this event, high-quality, safe, and culturally distinctive Vietnamese products, ranging from food and consumer goods to organic and environmentally friendly items, will continue to be introduced to Japanese consumers. He also emphasised that this is a valuable opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to access the Japanese market, learn from its experience, enhance their competitiveness, and pursue sustainable development.

This year’s “Vietnam Goods Week” marks a significant milestone as it is being held simultaneously for the first time in four locations across Asia: Japan, Hong Kong (China), Cambodia, and Malaysia, from June 19 - 22. The event aims to expand market reach and enhance the presence of Vietnamese products in the Asian region through AEON’s global distribution network.

At the main venue in Japan, the “Vietnam Goods Week” is taking place at 360 AEON supermarkets, featuring hundreds of product lines across various categories such as farm produce, processed food, aquatic products, textiles and garments, household items, healthcare products, and handicrafts.

This year’s event also includes traditional Vietnamese dishes such as ‘pho’ (noodle), ‘bun’ (vermicelli), bread, and other popular street foods, which are being freshly prepared and served at open kitchen areas within the supermarkets. Among the featured product lines, fresh Vietnamese fruits continue to attract strong interest and popularity among Japanese consumers. VNA/VNS