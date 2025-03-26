Thái Bình to launch 24 social housing projects in 2025

HÀ NỘI — Thái Bình Province plans to launch 24 social housing projects in 2025, covering a total area of approximately 62.3 hectares, as part of the national scheme to develop at least one million social housing units by 2030.

According to the provincial Department of Construction, Thái Bình has zoned 66 plots of land for social housing development, with a total area of about 137 hectares, equivalent to 46,881 apartment units. To date, eight projects comprising 1,753 units have been completed.

Under Decision No. 444/QĐ-TTg dated February 27, 2025, which sets out targets for social housing delivery by 2030, Thái Bình is expected to build 5,502 units, including 500 units in 2025. However, the province aims to exceed this target by implementing over 15,500 units this year alone.

Among the planned developments is the Diêm Điền Riverside project in Thái Thụy District, invested by Đại Dương Group JSC, which will dedicate 1.6 hectares of its 23-hectare land area to construct four social housing blocks for workers in nearby industrial zones.

Thái Bình currently hosts seven industrial zones and 35 industrial clusters, employing around 119,000 workers, including more than 63,000 in the industrial zones. Under the master plan for the Thái Bình Economic Zone (30,583 hectares), the local population is expected to reach 300,000 by 2040, including 210,000 living in the urban areas, placing growing pressure on housing demand, particularly for workers and low-income groups.

The provincial Department of Construction estimates that between 2021 and 2025, around 34,000 people will need social housing. This includes 1,000 tenants looking to move out of rental homes, 6,000 seeking to relocate closer to their workplaces, 17,400 new workers and approximately 10,000 low-income earners. — VNS