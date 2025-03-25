Breakthrough solutions needed to boost Hà Giang – China’s Wenshan: insiders

HÀ GIANG — Breakthrough solutions, harmonious strategies, and close coordination between competent agencies and businesses are significant to promote trade between Việt Nam's northern mountainous province of Hà Giang and Wenshan in China’s Yunnan province, according to insiders.

Despite robust development in their trade ties, the two mountainous localities have not yet capitalised on their immense potential, making trade revenue lagging behind expectations.

Connecting exporters and importers of both sides is the key to bolster the trade turnover, experts said, stating that the organistion of business networking forums provides them an opportunity to share information regarding market, demand, quality standards, and technical requirements for products.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Hà Giang province People’s Committee Hoàng Gia Long laid stress on the significance of supporting mechanisms for enterprises such as tax and customs incentives, which help them save costs and reduce risks. He also called on competent agencies to join hands, promote cooperation, and create favourable conditions for businesses of both sides to seek partners and expand markets.

One significant hurdle has been the underutilisation of border checkpoints and border markets. While major crossings like the Thanh Thủy international border gate and the Xin Man national border gate continue to operate effectively, numerous auxiliary border gates and border markets remain untapped. Reviving these traditional trading points could substantially reduce transportation costs and stimulate bilateral trade.

The two administrations should also work to improve infrastructure, better customs clearance capacity, and ensure safety during goods exchanges.

Agricultural products remain the cornerstone of trade between Hà Giang and Wenshan. However, Hà Giang's agricultural exports currently struggle to meet the stringent technical standards of the Chinese market.

Vietnamese Consul General in Yunnan province’s Kunming city Hoàng Minh Sơn highlighted the potential for technology and agricultural cooperation. By creating links between Yunnan's science and technology enterprises and Hà Giang's agricultural businesses, both sides can enhance productivity and product quality while increasing export revenue.

Hà Giang, a mountainous province located at Việt Nam's northernmost border, boasts unique products like Shan Tuyết tea, honey, and rare medicinal herbs. By focusing on quality, packaging, and market access strategies, these products could gain broader presence in Chinese markets. The province is targeting US$500 million in cross-border trade this year.

In 2024, the province trade revenue already demonstrated promising growth, reaching $308 million, up 5.1 per cent from 2023. — VNS