Home Economy

EU, UK’s new residue limits challenge Vietnamese agro-aquatic exports.

March 25, 2025 - 15:13
The EU has introduced maximum residue limits (MRLs) for inorganic arsenic in fish and other seafood, ranging from 0.05 to 1.5 ppm.
A seafood processing line for export in Hậu Giang Province — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s Sanitary and Phytosanitary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point (SPS Việt Nam), under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, has received two new notifications from the World Trade Organisation (WTO) concerning proposals by the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK) to amend maximum residue limits (MRLs) for certain chemical substances in agro-aquatic products.

According to notification G/SPS/N/EU/825 from the WTO SPS Committee Secretariat, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) is drafting amendments to Regulation (EU) 2023/915 to establish new MRLs for inorganic arsenic in fish and other aquatic products.

The proposed MRLs range from 0.05 to 1.5 ppm, depending on the specific product.

Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) are the highest levels of pesticide or chemical residues legally allowed in food or animal feed, ensuring consumer safety based on scientific risk assessments.

The EU will allow certain products already on the market to remain in circulation until their expiration dates. The new regulation is expected to be officially published and take effect in July 2025.

SPS Việt Nam has warned that this adjustment may directly affect a variety of Vietnamese fish and seafood products currently exported to the EU.

Simultaneously, SPS Việt Nam has also received notification G/SPS/N/GBR/85 from the WTO SPS Committee regarding the UK’s proposed changes to MRLs for the active substance haloxyfop-P, applicable to a wide range of food products.

Under the draft regulation, MRLs will be increased for various fruits including oranges, lemons, mandarins, apples, apricots, peaches, plums, grapes, bananas and sapodilla, as well as vegetables such as soybeans and peas.

Conversely, MRLs for carrots, leeks, parsley roots, sunflower seeds, and animal-derived products will be reduced — for instance, the MRLs for carrots, leeks, and parsley roots will be lowered from 0.09 mg/kg to 0.01 mg/kg.

For products not explicitly listed in the draft, the UK intends to apply a default MRL of 0.01 ppm (equivalent to 0.01 mg/kg). The regulation is expected to be issued on June 20 this year and come into effect on 19 December.

SPS Việt Nam has urged relevant ministries, enterprises, and industry associations to promptly study the proposed changes, provide feedback and inform relevant stakeholders to proactively adjust production processes and ensure compliance with technical standards, thereby avoiding potential export disruptions. — VNS

Economy

Việt Nam encourages development of industrial support centres

Việt Nam is taking strategic steps to enhance its industrial capabilities by promoting the development of industrial support centres across the country. The Government is committed to implementing policies that will facilitate the growth of these centres, which are designed to assist in the development of various industries, from manufacturing and processing.

