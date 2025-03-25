Remarkable journey of Raydel’s CEO offers guiding light for aspiring entrepreneurs

HÀ NỘI — For more than 40 years, Lee Byeong-gu, the visionary CEO of Raydel Korea Co. Ltd., has left an enduring legacy in the global healthcare industry. His autobiography, Best Option, unveiled during a celebrated launch at Seoul’s Grand Hyatt Hotel, offers a compelling narrative that resonates with dreamers and doers alike, illuminating the path for aspiring entrepreneurs worldwide.

Born in South Korea, Mr. Lee’s entrepreneurial journey began in 1982 when he arrived in Australia with just $600 in his pocket. Undaunted by the uncertainties of a new country, he opened a nutrition store in 1986 – a humble yet bold first step into the world of business. However, it was a serendipitous discovery years later that would redefine his life and career: policosanol, a Cuban-developed compound with remarkable potential to combat fatty liver and high cholesterol.

Fuelled by curiosity and ambition, Mr. Lee embarked on a 17,000-kilometre journey from Australia to Cuba to investigate this groundbreaking drug. That decision became a cornerstone of his success. Developed by Cuba’s National Scientific Research Institute (CNIC), policosanol supports cardiovascular health and is widely credited as a factor in the extraordinary longevity of Cubans, where life expectancy often reaches 100 years. For Mr. Lee, the discovery was both personal and professional – it offered a solution to his brother’s health struggles and ignited a passion for improving lives through science.

This pivotal moment inspired him to establish the Raydel Health Research Institute in South Korea. With a clear vision and an unwavering commitment to public health, he partnered with Cuban experts and global researchers to pioneer innovative health solutions, particularly for hypertension and cholesterol management. His philosophy – blending long-term thinking with a deep sense of purpose – propelled Raydel to international prominence.

Today, Raydel thrives as a global enterprise, generating over $70 million in annual revenue and operating in 13 countries, including Australia, Japan, the US, Canada, and throughout Asia. Its flagship policosanol-based products have become a lifeline for millions, enhancing cardiovascular health and preventing life-threatening conditions. Mr. Lee’s dedication extends beyond business – he spends 120 days a year travelling the world to advocate for heart disease prevention and elevate global standards of well-being.

His contributions have not gone unnoticed. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Lee’s support for Cuba earned him the Carlos Finlay Order, the nation’s highest honour for advancements in science and humanity. This accolade reflects his broader mission: to blend innovation with compassion.

In an interview with a correspondent from the Vietnam News Agency’s Seoul Bureau, Mr. Lee explained that his story is not about making the perfect decision, but rather about how to approach making the best possible choice. He emphasised that in life, we don’t always make the best decisions, and that’s perfectly fine. Each choice we make contributes to our growth, and through this process of learning and effort, we ultimately arrive at the best decision for ourselves.

In Best Option, Mr. Lee reflects on a life shaped not by flawless decisions, but by the courage to choose and adapt. “Every decision, whether it succeeds or falters, is a step toward growth and better choices,” he writes. More than a tale of entrepreneurial triumph, the book delivers a profound message about prioritising health as the foundation of a meaningful life.

For Mr. Lee, the “best option” is simple yet powerful: to live long and well, empowering each person to embrace a vibrant, fulfilling existence. His journey stands as a beacon – not just for those building businesses, but for anyone striving to make a difference in the world. — VNS