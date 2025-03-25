Market edges up as liquidity improves

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s stock market edged up on Tuesday, buoyed by renewed interest in banking stocks and improved liquidity on both the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) and Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX). Meanwhile, foreign investors continued their net-selling streak, though at a significantly reduced pace compared to recent sessions.

On the HoSE, the VN-Index rose slightly by 1.6 points, or 0.12 per cent, to close at 1,331.92 points.

Market breadth was positive, with 177 advancers outnumbering 124 decliners. Trading liquidity improved to VNĐ22.4 trillion (US$873.5 million), with more than one billion shares changing hands.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 largest capitalised stocks, slipped slightly by 1.91 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 1,388.79 points. Within the VN30 basket, 16 stocks advanced, 10 declined and four remained flat.

The market’s upward momentum was led by the banking group. The Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID) topped gains with a 1.53 per cent increase, contributing over one point to the VN-Index. Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (CTG) followed, rising 1.2 per cent and adding more than 0.67 points to the index.

Other key gainers included Vietnam Rubber Group - Joint Stock Company (GVR), up 1.32 per cent, and Vincom Retail Joint Stock Company (VRE), which rose 3.39 per cent.

On the downside, FPT Corporation (FPT) dropped 1.94 per cent, the Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (VCB) lost 0.45 per cent, and Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MBB) declined 0.82 per cent.

According to analysts at SHS Securities: “The VN-Index continues to maintain a short-term growth trend, with the nearest support at 1,315 points — corresponding to the lowest price on 11 March 2025 — and stronger support at 1,300 points. After a prolonged rally, the market is experiencing rebalancing pressure as the first quarter draws to a close and investors await new fundamental updates, especially Q1 earnings results.

“In the short term, the market remains positively rotational and sector-divergent. The VN-Index is facing normal consolidation pressure from sector rotation. Several sectors such as securities and banking continue to perform well due to optimistic profit expectations, while leading real estate stocks are showing renewed opportunities after a prolonged decline.

“A number of sectors, including technology, telecommunications, aviation and insurance, have undergone strong corrections and are now approaching attractive price levels, beginning to stabilise. Many stocks are reaching reasonable valuations, warranting further review for accumulation opportunities.”

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index declined by 0.59 per cent to close at 244.56 points. Trading value exceeded VNĐ980 billion, with over 58 million shares exchanged.

Foreign investors extended their net-selling streak for the sixth consecutive session, though the volume of outflows eased significantly compared to previous days, with net sales worth nearly VNĐ400 billion on the HoSE. — VNS