Economy

Market ends week with slight dip as VN-Index retreats to near 1,320 points

March 21, 2025 - 16:49
Market breadth remained negative, with 172 declining stocks, compared to 126 gainers and 63 staying unchanged.
A BIDV transaction office in HCM City. BID shares declined on Friday, contributing to the VN-Index retreating close to the 1,320-point mark. — Photo courtesy of BIDV

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s stock market closed the week with a mild downturn on Friday, marking the fourth straight session of losses for the VN-Index, as it edged closer to the 1,320-point level. Liquidity declined sharply while foreign investors continued to offload shares.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index dropped 2.02 points, or 0.15 per cent, to close at 1,321.88 points.

Market breadth remained negative, with 172 declining stocks compared to 126 gainers, while 63 were unchanged. Trading liquidity fell to VNĐ16.9 trillion (approximately US$660.6 million), down 13.7 per cent from the previous session.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 largest stocks by market capitalisation, also inched down by 0.68 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 1,378.27 points. Among the VN30 basket, 16 stocks declined, ten rose and four were unchanged.

The downward trend was largely driven by losses in key banking stocks. The Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (VCB) saw the steepest fall, down 1.2 per cent, erasing more than one point from the VN-Index. The Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID) lost 0.88 per cent, while Fortune Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank (LPB) dropped 2.11 per cent.

However, several large-cap stocks helped cushion the fall. Vingroup Joint Stock Company (VIC) led the market rebound with a 2.91 per cent gain, contributing nearly 1.5 points to the VN-Index. FPT Corporation (FPT) followed, rising 2.4 per cent, while Vinhomes JSC (VHM) increased by 1.9 per cent.

According to analysts at Saigon - Hanoi Securities (SHS), the VN-Index is still on a short-term upward trend with the nearest support level around 1,315 points—equivalent to the low recorded on 11 March 2025—and a stronger support zone near 1,300 points. “After an eight-week uptrend, the market is now facing correction pressure and strong portfolio reshuffling. The VN-Index could face further adjustment as it tests the psychological support around 1,300 points,” they noted.

“In the short term, this is not an attractive price zone for further disbursement. The market remains relatively well-diversified with short-term sector rotation, though the VN-Index is undergoing a normal adjustment due to rotations across various stock groups.”

They added that many sectors—such as technology, telecommunications, aviation, insurance and seaport stocks—have experienced significant pullbacks, returning to more attractive valuation zones and showing signs of stabilisation. “Many of these stocks are now approaching reasonable price levels and may present opportunities for accumulation based on further growth potential.”

SHS analysts advised investors to maintain a balanced portfolio, focusing on stocks with strong fundamentals, leading positions in strategic industries and outstanding growth prospects aligned with the broader economy.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index edged up slightly by 0.02 per cent, closing at 245.82 points. Trading value on the northern bourse reached VNĐ716 billion, with over 47 million shares traded.

Foreign investors remained net sellers on Friday, offloading shares worth over VNĐ951 billion on the HoSE and over VNĐ41 billion on the HNX. — VNS

Economy

Việt Nam remains among Asia’s most attractive real estate markets: JLL

JLL, a renowned market research company, anticipates a revitalised Vietnamese real estate sector in 2025, fueled by positive investor sentiment, lower borrowing costs, and increased transaction activity across key asset categories, as highlighted in its latest report, "Vietnam Property Market Outlook 2025: A New Chapter in Economic Growth."
Economy

Steel sector faces challenges

China’s steel exports are a primary concern, as its producers offload surplus supply amid weak domestic demand, potentially undermining local industry and employment.
Economy

Businesses struggle to absorb credit

In HCM City, banks are working directly with industry departments and enterprises to identify challenges and enhance access to financing, particularly in key sectors such as agriculture, social housing, high-quality rice production and coffee exports.

