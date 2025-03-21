Politics & Law
Home Economy

MoF proposes a tripartite coordination mechanism to manage cryptocurrency exchanges

March 21, 2025 - 16:29
The Ministry of Finance has proposed a pilot programme for issuing and trading cryptocurrencies and digital assets, with oversight from three key agencies: the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Public Security, and the State Bank of Việt Nam.
Cryptocurrencies and digital assets are rapidly developing sectors that carry significant risks for both investors and the broader market. — AFP/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Finance has submitted a draft resolution to the Government proposing a pilot programme for the issue and trading of cryptocurrencies and digital assets, alongside a mechanism for coordinated oversight involving three key agencies including the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Public Security and the State Bank of Việt Nam.

The information was disclosed on March 20 by Bùi Hoàng Hải, Vice Chairman of the State Securities Commission, under the Ministry of Finance. He noted that the purpose of the coordinated framework is to strictly monitor cryptocurrency exchange activities, minimise risks and ensure financial security.

According to Hải, cryptocurrencies and digital assets are rapidly developing sectors that carry significant risks for both investors and the broader market. As such, the pilot will be implemented on a limited scale and under strict regulatory supervision. This approach mirrors international practices aimed at mitigating money laundering, terrorism financing and other illegal activities.

Currently, Việt Nam lacks clear definitions of cryptocurrency and digital assets, and no legal framework exists to regulate the trading or business activities involved. Existing regulations only cover electronic money that is tied to fiat currency (a type of government-issued currency that is not backed by a precious metal, such as gold or silver) such as prepaid cards or e-wallets.

Due to the absence of a legal framework, authorities are unable to implement appropriate tax policies. However, should cryptocurrencies be recognised as legal assets, they could fall under existing tax regimes, including value-added tax and both corporate and personal income tax.

In reality, many Vietnamese start-ups have opted to register in jurisdictions, such as Singapore and the United States, only to return and operate domestically. This has resulted in tax revenue losses and a weakening of Việt Nam’s competitive edge in the digital asset arena. Establishing a legal framework would help define and value digital assets, thereby improving transparency and enabling enterprises to access bank credit and secure investment more easily.

According to the Việt Nam Blockchain Association (VBA), around 17 million Vietnamese held digital assets in 2024, ranking the country in seventh place globally. However, the total volume of cryptocurrency flowing into Việt Nam last year reached US$105 billion, down from $120 billion in 2023. — VNS

